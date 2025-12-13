KDA now accepting registrations for 2026 Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is now accepting registrations for the 2026 Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference, where the state’s fruit, vegetable, and cut flower growers can interact and learn.

The conference, which is set for Jan. 12-13, with pre-conference events on Jan. 11, will be at the Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green.

“The conference highlights the vital role Kentucky’s specialty crop industry plays in supporting local economies,” said Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell. “Hearing and learning from experts in Kentucky’s produce community as they come together to share their knowledge with the rest of the state is an excellent way to start the new year. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is proud to announce this educational experience.”

The conference is a cornerstone for Kentucky’s specialty crop industry, offering cutting-edge education, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities.

“This conference has always been about growers showing up for each other, and that’s what makes it special,” said Trevor Terry, Executive Director of the Kentucky Horticulture Council. “Yes, the sessions are excellent and the speakers are top-notch, but what I hear most from attendees is how much they value the chance to reconnect, swap ideas, and learn from people who understand the realities of this work. We’re genuinely excited to bring everyone back together in Bowling Green in January.”

Organized by the Kentucky Horticulture Council, Kentucky State Horticultural Society, Kentucky Vegetable Growers Association, and Organic Association of Kentucky, in collaboration with the University of Kentucky, Kentucky State University, and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, the conference reflects the collective commitment to strengthening the state’s horticulture industry.

Pre-conference events on Jan. 11 include vegetable growers meet and green, a Farmers’ market short course and workshops on creating farm food safety and disease management plans.

The main conference is Jan. 12-13, with more than a dozen educational tracks and more than 75 expert speakers. Approximately 600 growers, researchers, and technical support providers will come together to learn and discuss sessions focusing on fruit, vegetable,and cut flower production, handling, harvesting, marketing, storage, and related topics.

Pre-registration is now open at an early bird cost of $80, which includes membership in one of the participating associations: the Kentucky Vegetable Growers Association, Kentucky State Horticultural Society, or Organic Association of Kentucky. The early bird price ends on Friday, Dec. 19. Those interested in attending are encouraged to take advantage of this discounted price. After Dec. 19, the price for registration is $100.

Attendees are encouraged to book accommodations early to secure the special group rate of $108 per night, available through Dec. 30. Rooms can be reserved by calling 1-800-HOLIDAY or booking through the hotel’s website. When booking your room, mention the block name: KY Fruit & Vegetable Conference 2026 and block code: KFV.

For more details, registration, and sponsorship opportunities, visit kyhortcouncil.org.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture