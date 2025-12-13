KDE announces video and poster contest to promote ‘You Belong! Attendance Matters’ campaign

Students from across Kentucky have the chance to make videos and posters showing what makes their school special in a new contest to combat chronic absenteeism.

The Kentucky Department of Education has created a new You Belong! Attendance Matters video and poster contest category for the upcoming 2026 Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) State Championship on April 24 in Lexington.

Each year, students representing schools from all corners of Kentucky demonstrate what they can do with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics). Students take part in STLP competition areas – including robotics, coding, web design and newscasting – uniting bright minds from different backgrounds and communities.

The You Belong KY! Attendance Matters contest invites K–12 public school students across the Commonwealth to create a short commercial or digital poster that highlights belonging, connection and why showing up to school matters. This contest elevates student voices while providing districts with authentic, student-created materials that support the statewide Attendance Matters campaign.

“Kentucky’s students excel when we offer them vibrant learning experiences that ignite their creativity and voice,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Education Robbie Fletcher. “This video and poster contest is not just a project; it is a chance for our students to depict how learning is alive in their schools and communities. I’m looking forward to the impactful stories our students share.”

Registration for the contest is open through Feb. 13. The winners will be declared on April 24 during the STLP State Championship.

The works of the winners will be published in future KDE statewide social media campaigns. More details about the contests, including rules, resources and registration can be found in the video and poster contest packet or on KDE’s Attendance Matters website.

Kentucky Department of Education