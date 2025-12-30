Kentucky awarded $212 million in federal funds to support Commonwealth’s rural hospitals

Kentucky’s Rural Health Transformation Plan (RHTP) has been accepted in full by the Trump administration, securing $212.9 million in funding to lessen the impacts of recent federal cuts and help support health care in Kentucky’s rural communities. The funding was authorized by Congress earlier this year (2025) and administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“Health care is a basic human right, and it was a priority for me and my administration to submit this application and fight for funding to support our rural health communities – especially following the passage of devastating Medicaid cuts,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I am proud our community-driven plan was accepted in full and now $212.9 million will help provide our fellow Kentuckians with the quality care they need and deserve.”

Kentucky’s plan was developed by the Beshear administration in partnership with health partners from across the state and will use the $212.9 million over five years to help address the unique challenges rural Kentucky faces, including high rates of chronic conditions, maternity care deserts and gaps in coverage for oral care, emergency services and behavioral health.

“Our Rural Health Transformation Plan reflects the best of Team Kentucky,” said Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Dr. Steven Stack. “We are working with local health leaders, hospitals, universities and community partners who share in the vision of a commonwealth where every Kentuckian can reach their full human potential and all communities thrive.”

The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) will lead implementation of the plan in partnership with stakeholders across the commonwealth. The Rural Health Transformation Plan addresses several of Kentucky’s most pressing rural health challenges, including:

• Chronic disease: Seventeen percent of Kentuckians live with multiple chronic conditions, compared with 11% nationally. • Women’s health: Nearly 1 in 6 Kentucky women of childbearing age live in maternity care deserts, more than four times more than the national average. • Behavioral health: Persistent shortages of mental health professionals in rural areas place strain on emergency departments and first responders. • Oral health: Appalachian counties experience some of the lowest dental visit rates and highest rates of complete tooth loss among seniors. • Emergency response: Nearly half of Kentucky’s paramedics are concentrated in the state’s five largest counties, limiting access in rural communities.

To address these challenges, Kentucky’s plan advances five integrated care innovation models:

1. Rural Community Hubs for Chronic Care Innovation Local hub-and-spoke models focused initially on obesity and diabetes prevention and management, integrating nutrition, physical activity and digital self-management tools. 2. PoWERing Maternal and Infant Health Telehealth-enabled, community-based maternal care teams expanding prenatal and postpartum services in maternity care deserts and high-risk regions. 3. Rapid Response to Recovery (EmPATH Model) Mobile crisis response, telepsychiatry and stabilization services connecting individuals to community-based behavioral health and recovery supports. 4. Rooted in Health: Rural Dental Access Expanded dental hygiene training, externships and portable or tele-dental clinics to improve preventive oral health services. 5. Crisis to Care: Integrated EMS Response Enhanced pre-hospital care and trauma coordination through treat-in-place protocols, workforce training and improved data connectivity.

“Team Kentucky’s rural communities are the heart of our Commonwealth,” said Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. John Langefeld. “This is about strengthening local health systems, creating jobs and ensuring every family has the opportunity to live healthy and thrive.”

The application process for the Rural Health Transformation Plan was guided by input from more than 100 stakeholders across the commonwealth. Team Kentucky collaborated with key partners, including the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, the Kentucky Primary Care Association, the Kentucky Hospital Association, the Kentucky Office of Rural Health and others.

The Rural Health Transformation application process began in September 2025, with awards announced on Dec. 29. In total, the Rural Health Transformation Plan provides $50 billion nationwide over five fiscal years between 2026 and 2030.

Governor’s Office