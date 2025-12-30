Sanitation District No. 1 recognizes local contractors for stormwater management efforts

Sanitation District No. 1 (SD1) recently presented the 2025 Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Excellence Award to three local construction companies for their proactive approach to addressing stormwater challenges, timely implementation of best management practices (BMPs) and for ensuring their projects have minimal off-site impacts on our local environment.

The 20th annual awards recognize Wesley Byrd of Eastern Kentucky Power Cooperative for work on the EKPC Mineola Pike 69KV Tap Line project in Boone County; Ryan Quinn of Garney Construction Co. for work on the 24” Northwest Transmission Main project in Boone County; and Ryan Guilfoyle of Monarch Construction Co. for work on the R.C. Hinsdale Elementary Addition project in Edgewood.

“Erosion and sediment control require constant attention,” said Jason Burlage, SD1’s regulatory compliance manager. “These measures are essential to protecting water resources and minimizing impacts to surrounding residents.” Eastern Kentucky Power Cooperative, Garney Construction Company and Monarch Construction Company have all demonstrated a commitment to this work by actively implementing BMPs at their job sites.”

BMPs are design, construction and maintenance practices that minimize the impact of stormwater runoff by holding it in place, slowing it down and filtering it for pollutants. BMPs such as silt fences and sediment basins ensure that stormwater runoff will not erode the soil and cause damage to property and the environment. They are another way SD1 works around the clock, 365 days a year to protect public health, property and the environment, and to support the region’s economic vitality.

