Taylor Mill Police Department seeking public’s help in locating suspect, van used in armed robbery

The Taylor Mill Police Department is actively investigating a residential robbery that occurred on Friday, December 26, at 12:40 p.m., in the 5400 block of Taylor Mill Road.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at a residence located in the 5400 block of Taylor Mill Road. Preliminary investigation indicates that one suspect, posing as a delivery person, pulled into the driveway in a small to medium-sized delivery van, exited the driver’s side, and held a cardboard box and paperwork. The male suspect approached the front porch and rang the doorbell.

The male resident stepped out onto his front porch, and a brief conversation about the delivery took place. During which the male suspect displayed a black semi-automatic handgun and verbally directed the male to go back into his residence, with the male suspect following him inside.

Once inside, the male suspect ordered the male victim to lie down on the living room floor. The male suspect then made contact with the female resident, who was in the bathroom with her dog. Amid ordering the female to exit the bathroom and go into the living room, the male suspect fired one shot inside the bathroom.

The male suspect demanded money, and the residents complied, giving the male suspect an undisclosed amount of money. The male suspect was seen backing out of the driveway, onto Taylor Mill Road, and leaving the area southbound.

No serious injuries were reported. The suspect fled southbound on Taylor Mill Road before officers’ arrival. The suspect and vehicle description are as follows:

MALE SUSPECT: Black Male – between 40 and 50 years of age – dark hair with gray along both temples, facial hair with some areas of gray, wearing a yellow/lime green safety/delivery vest over dark clothing, dark shoes, and a strong amount of aftershave. SUSPECT VEHICLE: White transit-type van with a sloped hood, dark-tinted windows, and a missing left hubcap. Included is a photo, taken from a nearby camera, of the suspect’s vehicle.

The Taylor Mill Police Department is asking any resident or business that may have received a scheduled or unscheduled package delivery on the aforementioned date and time to contact the police department. In addition, the department is asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area, observed the suspect’s vehicle, may know the suspect, or have information about similar type crimes, involving the same description of the involved vehicle and or suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or this crime is asked to contact Detective Michael Knight with the Taylor Mill Police Department at 859-581-1192 or mknight@taylormillky.gov, or Crime Stoppers, where tips may remain anonymous.

Taylor Mill Police Department