Kentucky by Heart: Kentuckians share some of the best things to happen to them during 2025

By Steve Flairty

Kentucky by Heart

All of us, I’m sure, had some challenging events come by in 2025. I’ve confronted the scourge of identity theft and fraudulent charges placed on financial accounts. I hope to put it behind me, partly encouraged because 2025 also brought joyful times that will stick happily in my memory bank.

So, desiring to feel giddy enough to dance, I got a hankering to check into other Kentuckians’ joy accounts by asking “What is the best thing that happened to you in 2025?”

I cast a wide net and caught some really uplifting responses.

Jason Williams, a Lexington native now living in California, is feeling uplifted about a couple family developments. “My son got engaged, getting married on January 10,” he said. “And, we added a seventh dog to the pack.”

In Prospect, near Louisville, Glenda Blevins is excited about good news in her husband’s cancer journey: “David successfully completed six infusions!” she explained. Knowing Glenda, I suspect she has been a wonderful caregiver.

A longtime friend of mine from Winchester, Mike “Bear” Rogers, shared an inspiring anecdote about cleaning up a relationship issue from the past. “I reconnected with a former Clark County basketball player. He was a troubled kid with little support in navigating life. We misunderstood each other,” Mike explained. “I simply did not know of his struggles, nor did I even think about that. Ran into him over the weekend by accident. I told him I was proud of him and had followed his career. He apologized to me when I should have been apologizing to him. We now understand why we butted heads. I am so grateful. I’ve been waiting almost 20 years to work this out.”

Jan Watson, award-winning author of the popular Troublesome Creek book series, recently experienced a joyous occurrence when she found “a treasure of old love letters written to me by my late husband,” she said. “Suddenly, I am eighteen again, newly married and so in love. He was just drafted, stationed in Germany. I feel a little sorry for today’s young lovers. Facebook and e-mail can’t compare to a bundle of letters written with love and longing, tied up with ribbon and discovered some sixty years later.”

Another author, Frankfort’s Ginny Patrick Logan, writing as Virginia Smith (virginiasmith.org), mentioned that a movie based on one of her books was released in January of 2025.

Pendleton Countian Nila Harris, despite some sadness this past year, noted that “the best thing would be babysitting my grandchildren in my home. It’s exhausting but they are a joy and a hoot.” And in Wilmore, Jill Snyder is excited about a new grandbaby in her family.

Getting through a challenging time of medical issues in 2025 brings a sense of relief to Versailles resident Wendy Wilhoit. “I was hospitalized for a perforated intestine (including) emergency surgery, ICU, and a summer long recovery and rehab,” he noted. “My greatest blessing is that I am alive and to God I give the glory.” Wendy also added a bit of advice: “Never take a second chance for granted.”

My longtime friend and college roommate, Jim Palm, offered these words of gratitude from his home in Claryville. “During the last year, I am thankful that God provided me with the care of outstanding doctors, nurses and medical technicians to help my heart function healthier so that I can continue on my life journey in this world.” Jim is certainly worthy of such good care, as he donated one of his kidneys to his sister, Melody, in 1999. Because of his compassionate sacrifice, it added many years to her life. I included Jim in the first volume of my Kentucky’s Everyday Heroes book series.

“The best thing and the worst thing are the same,” said Lucy Riffe, of Erlanger. “My dear brother Tom Rouse had many health issues as a result of a car wreck. But he’s still with me.”

Oh, a sweet retirement for Andy Stephenson, whose position at the Kentucky Department of Education was eliminated one day shy of starting his 42nd year as an educator. It was his third retirement, and, he said, “I decided to let retirement stick this time.” Good luck, Andy… there’s life after work.

Some anniversary celebrations are spectacular. Just ask former Lexingtonian Karen Searle, now living in Palm Bay, Florida, who, with her husband, Jim, were recipients this year of one stretching over a nine-day period. The fifty-year marriage tribute included a Disney cruise, surprise dinner with family, and a vow renewal at their church for seventy friends and family officiated by their children.

Along that same line, Sandy Hart, of Wickliffe, in Ballard County, renewed her vows with husband, Ray, first made sixty years ago.

Cheryl Wuertle can do without a lot of drama, and 2025 was good to her in that way. “The best thing that happened to us this year is that nothing major happened. It was really exciting. I love a calm, peaceful, life,” said the Lexington resident.

And that ain’t too bad at all, is it? Best wishes to you in 2026.