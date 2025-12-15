Kentucky Distillers’ gets prestigious Traverse Awards; World Bourbon Toast campaign honored

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association (KDA) has received two honors at the 2025 Traverse Awards for Excellence in Tourism Marketing. The Awards are presented and hosted annually by the Kentucky Travel Industry Association (KTIA) and celebrate excellence and innovation in travel marketing across Kentucky’s tourism industry.

The two distinguished awards won include:

Award of Distinction: World Bourbon Toast™ campaign, a first-of-its-kind, global livestream celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

Gold Award: Kentucky Lottery Games Collaboration, bringing Bourbon excitement to new audiences through statewide retail promotions.

Eric Gregory, President of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, said, “We are deeply grateful to KTIA for recognizing these initiatives. Each year, Kentucky’s top travel and tourism businesses vie for the Traverse Awards, and we are proud to be among the great. These awards reflect our commitment to telling Kentucky’s story boldly and beautifully. There’s truly nothing in the world like Bourbon, and nowhere in the world like Kentucky.”

According to KTIA president & CEO Hank Phillips, “Even more than the huge quantity of 200+ entries, our judges were struck by the entries’ quality and creativity and by their positive impact on communities throughout the Commonwealth. The stakes continue to rise each year, and 2025 was no different, showcasing why tourism is a signature industry for Kentucky.”

Kentucky Distillers’ Association