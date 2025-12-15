Kroger to add $391m distribution center in Simpson County, creating 430 new jobs

By Tom Latek

Kroger, the largest traditional grocer in the U.S., has announced intentions to establish a new $391 million distribution center in Simpson County, creating around 430 new full-time jobs for Kentuckians.

“I want to thank leaders at Kroger not only for this announcement of a new potential distribution center in Simpson County but also for their continued commitment to the Commonwealth over many years,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Kroger has long been a crucial contributor to Kentucky’s thriving economy, and this new location helps ensure that will continue to be the case for years to come. I’m grateful for the company’s expanding presence in our state – and these 430 new jobs for our people.”

The new operation will serve as a full-line distribution center, featuring scalable and automated operations to help supply the region. This is in addition to the $204 million expansion in Bowling Green where Country Oven, a bakery owned by the Kroger Co., has reinvested in Kentucky.

Kroger was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in downtown Cincinnati. The company has more than 2,700 stores in 35 states, more than 400,000 associates and annual sales in excess of $147 billion.

Kroger maintains nearly 110 stores in Kentucky, employing more than 19,000 associates. The state is also home to four manufacturing and distribution facilities that service the company, as well as a regional headquarters in Louisville. Since 1987, Kroger’s floral designers have created the famous Kentucky Derby Garland of Roses, and Kroger and the University of Kentucky in 2017 entered a 12-year marketing agreement that included renaming the university’s football stadium to Kroger Field.

Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon said, “We are thrilled to welcome Kroger to Franklin, Kentucky. This significant $400 million investment in our community will not only create approximately 430 jobs with competitive salaries but also strengthen our local economy. This project reflects our commitment to fostering growth and providing opportunities for our residents.”

No word on when the project will begin.