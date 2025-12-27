Kentucky’s National Wild Turkey Federation chapter approves ’26 funding awards

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky State Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) recently met in Elizabethtown to review Hunting Heritage Super Fund project proposals for 2026 funding awards.

Following the review and ranking process, proposals were approved by the Kentucky Board of Directors.

The board budgeted $60,060 for conservation projects, $14,300 for research and $41,199 for hunting heritage projects, including outreach education events, chapter scholarships and more. NWTF conservation project award funding will be matched by $1,085,539 in partner or grant funds for the approved projects.

“NWTF staff and our conservation partners are thankful for the talented volunteers who generate these funds to continue our mission in Kentucky,” said Derek Alkire, NWTF district biologist. “The projects funded for 2026 will greatly impact wild turkeys across the state.”

The NWTF’s Super Fund is a funding model through which volunteers raise money at banquets and other fundraisers and allocate a significant portion of those proceeds into impactful conservation, research and outreach projects at the state level and beyond.

Across Kentucky, the approved projects will focus on improving forest habitat conditions, expanding prescribed fire capacity and increasing landscape-scale conservation efforts.

Habitat efforts include 55 acres of timber stand improvement on the Cumberland Forest Wildlife Management Area, approximately 800 acres of mulching and creation of fire lines on the Gabbard Branch property and the acquisition of three pieces of equipment that will support conservation work impacting an estimated 16,850 acres statewide on an annual basis.

In addition to on-the-ground habitat work, the chapter will continue investing in education and outreach and wildlife law enforcement support, including thermal monoculars for conservation law enforcement use, Wheelin’ and youth and women outreach hunts and events, scholarships and JAKES Days, all aimed at engaging new participants and strengthening Kentucky’s conservation community.

Since 1973, the National Wild Turkey Federation has invested over half a billion dollars into wildlife conservation and has positively impacted over 24 million acres of critical wildlife habitat. The NWTF has also invested over $10 million into wild turkey research to guide the management of the wild turkey population and to ensure sustainable populations into perpetuity.