Political notes: Candidates for office — Geoff Besecker, Larry Shelton, Darlene Plummer

Geoff Besecker, Campbell County Commissioner representing District 2 and long-time educator at Campbell County High School, has officially filed to seek re-election in 2026, reaffirming his commitment to building a stronger, more connected, and more affordable future for Campbell County residents.

During his tenure on the Fiscal Court, Commissioner Besecker has been a leading advocate for long-term infrastructure investments that position the county for continued growth while protecting taxpayers. Among the most significant achievements is the expansion of future-proof fiber internet, with a goal of delivering reliable, high-speed broadband access to every household in Campbell County—a critical investment for education, economic development, healthcare access, and remote work.

He has also championed expanded access to public water, ensuring more families have safe, dependable water service while supporting responsible development across the county.

In addition, Campbell County has made historic investments in its county parks, enhancing recreational opportunities, preserving green space, and improving quality of life for residents of all ages. These improvements reflect a commitment to making Campbell County not just a place to live, but a place to thrive.

Importantly, these investments have been achieved while maintaining strong fiscal discipline. Under Commissioner Besecker’s leadership, the county has lowered the tax rate over the past several years, demonstrating that smart planning and responsible budgeting can deliver results without increasing the burden on taxpayers.

“Campbell County deserves leadership that plans for the future while respecting the hard-earned dollars of our residents,” said Besecker. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and I’m running for re-election to continue building infrastructure, expanding opportunity, and keeping our county affordable for families and businesses.”

Commissioner Besecker looks forward to continuing to work with residents, community leaders, and fellow officials to ensure Campbell County remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family.

Larry Shelton – Kenton County Sheriff

“I would like to congratulate Sheriff Korzenborn on his retirement and thank him for his 27 years of service to Kenton County. I have tremendous respect for Sheriff Korzenborn and I wish him well as he embarks on the next chapter in his life,” said Larry Shelton.

In announcing hid candidacy for Kenton County Sheriff, Shelton believe that law enforcement experience matters, as a retired Captain from the Kenton County Police and a licensed attorney he says he bring a unique set of skills that qualify him for the position.

A lifelong Kentucky resident, he is committed to faith and family. My wife and he have been married for 26 years and have raised two children.

Shelton believes that voters should choose their next Sheriff not the politicians.

He says he looks forward to having conversations with the people of Kenton County to discuss “my professional experience vs. that of my opponent and I would invite my opponent to engage in a series of debates so the people of Kenton County can see first had why law enforcement experience matters in the Kenton County Sheriff’s Office.”

Darlene Plummer — Kenton County Property Valuation Administrator

Darlene Plummer is a candidate for re-election as Kenton County Property Valuation Administrator (PVA), pledging to continue her record of professional, transparent service and fair and equitable property assessments.

Plummer, first elected in 2014, oversees the valuation of approximately 65,000 residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial parcels in Kentucky’s third-largest county. She brings nearly 25 years of experience within the PVA office and more than 40 years in real estate.

“I am honored to serve the citizens of Kenton County and remain committed to providing accurate, transparent, and exceptional customer service,” Plummer said. “If re-elected, I will continue to advance technology, strengthen customer relationships, and ensure fair and equitable assessments for all property owners.”

Under her leadership, she says, the office has automated and simplified the homestead and disability exemption application process, enhanced public communication and education, and implemented online tools – all designed to make it easier for property owners. The office also produces informational videos and brochures to help owners save money and remains committed to fair, equitable assessments through continuous updates to property data and statistical analyses.

Plummer is the only PVA in Kentucky to earn not only one, but two prestigious designations from the International Association of Assessing Officers – the Residential Evaluation Specialist and the Assessment Administration Specialist.

She also serves as Education Committee Chairperson for the Kentucky Department of Revenue and teaches statewide courses on PVA management and mathematics used in PVA offices. Plummer also holds two statewide designations, Senior Kentucky Assessor and Certified Kentucky Assessor.

Plummer has a Bachelor of Science in Management and a Certificate in Accounting from Northern Kentucky University. She is a licensed Kentucky real estate broker and an active volunteer in the community.

