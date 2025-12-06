Kozy Wheels to donate a portion of proceeds from wheelchair blankets to Disabled American Veterans

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) has announced a new partnership with Kozy Wheels, an online retailer that designs blankets specifically for wheelchair users. As part of this partnership, Kozy Wheels will donate $10 to DAV for every wheelchair blanket sold from now through Oct. 14, 2027.

Kozy Wheels offers two machine washable blankets for adults—one with a mesh bottom and one designed for taller individuals without a mesh bottom. Made from weather-resistant quilted fabric and lined with ultra-soft plush, the blankets provide both comfort and all-weather protection. The design also includes secure Velcro closures for an adaptable fit, even with medical devices.

“Our mission at Kozy Wheels is to create beautifully designed, functional wheelchair blankets that provide warmth, dignity and joy,” said Kozy Wheels Founder Poonam Bhuchar. “We are honored to be partnering with DAV and look forward to bringing a little more comfort to our veterans who have given so much.”

DAV is a nonprofit that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations, their families, caregivers and survivors. Every year, its no-cost services help more than 1 million veterans access the benefits and health care they’ve earned while connecting them with meaningful employment and representing their voice on Capitol Hill.

“As a national advocate for veterans with disabilities, DAV is grateful to have the support of a company like Kozy Wheels that has designed a wonderful, inclusive product,” said DAV CEO and National Adjutant Barry Jesinoski. “This partnership not only helps improve daily comfort for veterans but also raises critical support for the programs and services that DAV provides.”

For more information or to purchase a Kozy Wheels blanket, visit www.kozywheels.com.

Disabled American Veterans