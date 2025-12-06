More than 40 local KY chambers of commerce endorse Beshear Pre-K for All initiative

Forty-three local Kentucky chambers of commerce, including the NKY Chamber, endorsed Gov. Andy Beshear’s Pre-K for All initiative this week, urging the Kentucky General Assembly to make expanding access to pre-K for all 4-year-olds a top priority in the 2026-2027 Budget Session.

“Business leaders across our state know that Pre-K for All is good for business because it will boost our workforce by 70,000 and help more parents return to work,” said Gov. Beshear. “Pre-K for All isn’t political – it’s simply the right thing to do for Kentucky’s kids, our families, our economy and our future. Let’s do the right thing and invest in our kids and our future now through Pre-K for All.”

The endorsement was made through a letter signed by 44 local and regional chambers of commerce and their presidents. Areas represented include Northern Kentucky, Bowling Green and Louisville, as well as the counties of Ballard, Bracken, Clay, Floyd, Lincoln, Oldham, Scott and more.

Jason Slone, president and CEO of the Morehead-Rowan County Chamber of Commerce, and Tish Shade, president and CEO of the Frankfort Chamber of Commerce, both joined the Governor at his Team Kentucky Update to share the benefits of Pre-K for All in Kentucky.

“Pre-K for all 4-year-olds in the Commonwealth lays a foundation for a skilled workforce, directly addressing the Commonwealth’s future economic development needs,” said Slone.

“Pre-K helps parents work, helps businesses hire, helps families thrive, and helps children succeed,” said Shade. “It’s a win across the board, and a moment for bold leadership.”

In October, the Governor was joined by members of the Pre-K for All Advisory Committee, which shared its report on the need for pre-K in the commonwealth following four months of hosting town halls, 54 outreach events and meetings with local leaders, educators, parents, child-care providers and businesses. The report is clear: Kentucky needs to expand its public preschool program through Pre-K for All.

Earlier in October, the Governor had announced that 63 county judge/executives, 34 mayors and the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents (KASS) all endorsed the Pre-K for All initiative. Those endorsements were made through three letters, each signed and delivered that month to members of the General Assembly.

Since the launch of the initiative in May, over 65,000 Kentuckians have written to their state legislators asking them to support expanding preschool access. Following numerous town halls held by Team Kentucky across the state, nearly 90% of participants voiced their support for more funding for preschool.

To learn more about the benefits of Pre-K for All and to see how you can get involved, visit prek4all.ky.gov.

Governor’s Office