Secretary of State announces voter registrations continue to grow, despite off-year

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that voter registration continued to grow in November, despite no state elections in the off-year.



“Despite the exhaustion many voters now feel with this era of politics, that has not stopped them from registering to vote in significant numbers, even in a year when we don’t vote,” Adams said.





In November, 3,748 voters were removed: 2,982 who were deceased, 385 felony convicts, 259 who moved out of state, 65 adjudged mentally incompetent, 26 who voluntarily de-registered, 19 duplicate registrations, and 12 non-citizens.



Republican registration constitutes 48 percent of the electorate, with 1,595,408 voters. Republican registration grew by 2,412 voters, a .15 percent increase.

Democratic registration accounts for 41 percent of the electorate, with 1,379,958 voters. Democratic registration fell by 1,914, a .14 percent decrease.

There are 371,955 voters registered under other political affiliations (mostly independent), making up 11 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration rose by 1,209, a .33 percent increase.

