KYTC clearing brush on Senour Road in Kenton Cty. tomorrow causing full road closure

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising motorists of an upcoming tree and brush clearing project on Senour Road (KY 2047) in Kenton County beginning Tuesday, Dec. 2.

This project will improve safety and drainage on Senour Road.

Crews will be working on Senour Road between Fowler Creek Road (0.0 mile point) and Cloverridge Drive (0.67 mile point), a distance of 0.67 miles. This work will include a full road closure to thru traffic between the working hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Local traffic will be maintained.

The road will reopen daily by 3 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes to avoid the closure.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.

If additional days of work are needed, KYTC will provide further updates on the District 6 Roadshow.

