St. E. Healthy Headlines: Early detection is crucial to improve outcomes for lung cancer patients

Lung cancer remains one of the most challenging diagnoses, but at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, new approaches to early detection and personalized care are changing the outlook for patients in Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana and beyond.

With Kentucky having the highest incidence rate of lung cancer in the country, according to the American Lung Association, our nationally recognized screening program is reaching more people at risk and opening the door to better survival rates.

To better understand these advances, Michael Johnson, MD, a Thoracic Surgeon at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, talks about the importance of screening, the latest treatment options and what patients can do to improve their outcomes.



Can You Explain the Significance of Early-Stage Lung Cancer Detection?

“The significance of detecting lung cancer at an early stage has multiple benefits,” says Dr. Johnson. In the past, lung cancer was often found at stage three or four, when treatment options were limited. “By instituting a lung cancer screening program, we have essentially shifted the expectations of when we catch lung cancer. We now catch multiple lung cancers at stage one and stage two.”

This dramatic improvement means more patients have access to life-saving treatments and a better chance of recovery.



What Advancements Are Being Made to Help Aid This Early Detection?

Dr. Johnson describes lung cancer screening as “one of the greatest achievements in cancer care over the past decade.

”With lung cancer having the highest incidence among both men and women, effective screening programs are essential. “To be able to take a cancer such as lung cancer that was deemed non-curative, historically, and completely shift the tide to catching the majority of lung cancers at an earlier stage and improving the cure rates is a modern miracle,” exclaims Dr. Johnson.



The robust Lung Cancer Screening Program at St. Elizabeth is a leader in the nation, offering screenings at multiple American College of Radiology (ACR) accredited locations.



How Is St. Elizabeth Leading the Way in Lung Cancer Screenings?

St. Elizabeth has become a model for lung cancer screening, especially in communities with high smoking rates. “We’ve spearheaded one of the most advanced programs across the country,” Dr. Johnson notes. “Not only have we created a program that can be replicated elsewhere, but multiple institutions look to us for guidance on how to implement screening in areas where it’s needed most.”

The program is recognized as a Care Continuum Center of Excellence by the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer and St. Elizabeth Edgewood was ranked as the #1 Hospital in Kentucky by U.S. News and World Report in 2025 for Cancer Care Procedures.



What Advice Do You Have for Someone Recently Diagnosed With Lung Cancer?

Receiving a lung cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming, but it’s important for patients to seek support.

“Sit down with a healthcare professional and bring your family. Your family is the best support system,” encourages Dr. Johnson. “Being able to discuss what’s going on, come up with answers and a game plan relieves a lot of anxiety and stress to help people on their journey.”

The Nurse Navigators at St. Elizabeth help patients and families understand their diagnosis, explore treatment options and access support services.



How Do You Determine the Best Treatment Plan for a Lung Cancer Patient?

Every patient’s situation is unique, and Dr. Johnson emphasizes the importance of a personalized approach:

“Determining the best treatment for lung cancer is multifaceted and, unfortunately, a complicated process. That’s why it’s important to have a team outside of me that provides multiple options for care. We look at imaging, test results and the patient as a whole to determine the best route for treatment,” he explains. “My goal is to make the patient feel better and cure their cancer. I keep these goals in mind when deciding the best route to treat the patient.”



What Lifestyle Changes Can Help Improve Outcomes for Lung Cancer Patients?

Lifestyle changes play a crucial role in recovery and long-term health. “By far the most important is being able to stop smoking,” Dr. Johnson says. “It’s the most difficult addiction to overcome, but quitting can help recover lung function and strengthen the lungs for treatment and recovery.”

Patients are also encouraged to exercise, eat healthy and maintain their routines as much as possible.

“The stronger you are going in, the stronger you are going out,” he advises.



St. Elizabeth offers programs like Freedom from Smoking and other tobacco cessation resources to help support you in your journey of quitting smoking. Also offered are a Firefighter Cancer Screening Program, providing early detection services like low-dose CT scans—supporting those at higher risk due to occupational exposure.

