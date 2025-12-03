Mike Tussey: Ready or not, December has us all on track for “Most Wonderful Time of Year’

Welcome to December, a month to make merry during the holidays, because Andy Williams once upon decades ago, sang all about it on radio and television. Since it may be only December 3 and make no mistake about it, Santa will indeed be at your house in just 22 days! HO HO HO!

Also, I’m very proud to be Guest Speaker today at noon for the Covington Optimist Club! Good bet, we will have some Ho HO Ho’s too.





In fact, to get us into the holiday mood early this last month, a Cincinnati radio station began playing Christmas music on Saturday, November 1. On November 9th Mrs. T and I while shopping for groceries, “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” was serenading us throughout the store and on this date as well, the Christmas movie – “The Polar Express” kicked off the Sunday Evening movie listings.



It’s time to make plans for a Christmas party and even make plans for a holiday trip to visit family and loved ones.

A few days ago, I celebrated another birthday on November 29, right after Thanksgiving.

If Abe Lincoln was around last weekend, he could have proudly greeted me with his proclamation of Happy Birthday with these words: “Four Score and 7 years ago – Happy Birthday #87 Mike!”

December also marks my 4th Anniversary of joining the staff at the Northern Kentucky Tribune as a weekly columnist on December 7, 2022. My sincere thanks for the wonderful opportunity that I cherish so very much.

With thoughts about our ages, some of us seemingly dread the thought of getting older, others just love the fact that they have continued in life as far as they have.

As you may well know and understand, we Octogenarians and Septuagenarians all deal with our maladies of life every day. Sometimes it’s so tough, we just surrender and take our meds. Sometimes, we take a respite at the hospital as well.

No matter what your age you can well be identified with your own personal identity.



Here are just a few:

· Between 50-59 -is called a QUINQUAGENARIAN

· Between 60-69 you are a SEXAGENARIAN

· Between 70-79 is called a SEPTUAGENARIAN

· Between 80-89 you are an OCTOGENARIAN

· Between 90-99 is called a NONAGENARIAN

· Between 100-109 you are an CENTENARIAN

After some research I found that 87 is generally considered to be above and within the normal life span for most of us here in the United States of 78.7.

If indeed you are a Septuagenarian + and you can still do these 5 things you are already a winner in life:

· Wake up without regret, feeling at peace with life’s imperfections

· Move your body without help and enjoy freedom of movement

· Hold conversations and remembering names and faces. Keep mentally sharp

· Give more than you take. Find a purpose in helping others

· Laugh from the heart, keeping joy and love in your heart



So, with the holidays ahead there will be many opportunities to mentally boost that “good time” feeling with family and friends.

Of course, Thanksgiving opened the Holiday season last week and here we are just 3 weeks to go. Many of us by now are beginning to feel “The Christmas Spirit.” However, what is really the definition of the Christmas Spirit?



It’s really a concept that captures wonderful values such as: JOY, CHARITY, GENEROSITY, KINDNESS AND FORGIVENESS



In fact, it’s really time to celebrate as mentioned earlier – with family and friends and give back to others while reflecting on the true meaning of Christmas. Keep in mind, the Christmas spirit is undeniably a Christian celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Many today are well within the magnetism of Christmas complete with the thrills you can almost reach out and touch it all.

Have you put up your outdoor Christmas lights and decoration yet? I always begin putting up our outdoor lights and decorations the day after Thanksgiving. Some prefer to wait awhile, while others in our neighborhood have already got them up and in operation. They look just great.



It’s likely many of us just love watching the movie – “A Christmas Story”. That is, if you are in that generation that grew up in the mid 1940’s. The movie depicts as it really was back in that decade. All the way, to the radio shows such as “Little Orphan Annie.” Then the movie featured Higbee’s Department stores that attracted huge crowds outside viewing the toys through their huge window.

Back home in Ashland, that was Parson’s Department Store where I fell in love with the electric trains on display.



Did you ever go caroling into your city’s neighborhoods? I can proudly say that I did. It was during my high school years and we really had a great time just being together and getting into the Christmas spirit.



During my early broadcasting years, I remember when I was with WIRO in the early-to-mid-60’s and signed the station on the air at 6 a.m. Naturally, we played all the Christmas carols and hits of the day and gave way FREE batteries for those who needed them for their gifts. The station door was left open and the listeners came in to get their free batteries and many brought coffee and donuts to us. Like Andy Williams sang about in his Christmas albums – it was truly a Most Wonderful Time of the Year.

So, the calendar says there are 28 days left in 2025 and for the next few weeks, get your shopping done, spend time with your family and loved ones, and every now and then, sing along with the Christmas music.

The December Door is wide open. It’s a great month to make your plans and get into the Christmas Spirit.

Lots of exciting things happening this month, especially New Years Eve and the coming of 2026.



Who knows? We may even have a White Christmas with Frosty the Snowman.