Associates in Pediatric Therapy to host sensory-friendly Santa event for NKY families December 12

Associates in Pediatric Therapy will welcome local families for a special Sensitive Santa celebration on Friday, December 12 from 6-7:30 p.m. at its Florence clinic, located at 51 Cavalier Blvd., Suite 230.

The event is open to the public as well as current active patients and is designed to offer children a gentle and calm holiday experience.

Sensitive Santa provides a peaceful setting where children who benefit from a quieter environment can meet Santa at a comfortable pace. Each family will enjoy a ten-minute reserved time slot along with light refreshments and a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Advance registration is required to ensure a safe and relaxed visit for every child.

“I’m really looking forward to this event because it gives families a chance to enjoy a holiday tradition that truly meets their child right where they are,” said Jordan Lamblin, Site Manager and Speech Language Pathologist at Associates in Pediatric Therapy. “We love creating experiences that celebrate every child and highlight what is possible when communities come together with understanding and compassion.”

The event also offers new families an opportunity to meet the Florence team and learn more about the pediatric therapy services available in the community.

Registration is required and time slots are limited.

Associates in Pediatric Therapy