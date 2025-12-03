Horizon Community Foundation announces 2026 Community Impact Fund grant cycle

Horizon Community Foundation has announced its 2026 Community Impact Fund (CIF) grant cycle, offering a total of $115,000 in competitive grant funding to strengthen Northern Kentucky communities through innovation, partnership, and measurable progress.

This year, the Foundation is encouraging nonprofit applicants to bring forth a bold idea — one capable of addressing a significant community need and demonstrating the potential for deep and lasting impact. In a change from prior years, the Foundation will award financial support to one or two larger-scale initiatives that align with its key grantmaking criteria:

• Innovation – introducing new ideas or unique approaches to tackle challenges • Acceleration – speeding progress toward clear, community-centered solutions • Leveraging Resources – maximizing impact through partnerships, shared assets, and diverse funding • Equity – ensuring benefits are accessible to populations most affected by disparities

“We want to empower nonprofits who are ready to think big, who are pushing boundaries and collaborating to solve our region’s toughest problems,” said Nancy Grayson, President & CEO of Horizon Community Foundation. “This approach allows us to deepen our investment and amplify outcomes for the community.”

To strengthen cross-sector collaboration, the Foundation will prioritize proposals designed and delivered by multiple nonprofit partners working together toward a shared goal.

Eligible organizations must be 501(c)(3) public charities serving Boone, Campbell, and/or Kenton counties. The Foundation will not fund:

• Capital campaigns or capital construction projects

• Equipment purchases

• Fundraising or other events

Letters of intent may be submitted beginning February 1; the deadline for LOI submissions is February 28. Invitations for full applications will be made during the spring, and the grant award(s) will be announced August 1.

Since its launch in 2017, the Community Impact Fund has invested $632,500 in nonprofit organizations serving Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties, fueling programs that strengthen families, expand opportunity, and build a more vibrant Northern Kentucky.

For more information, visit horizoncfnky.org.

Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky