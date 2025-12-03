UK announces Oregon offensive coordinator, KY native Will Stein hired as next football coach

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

It took less than 24 hours for Kentucky to find a replacement for Mark Stoops.

Will Stein, a Kentucky native, was officially named the head coach late Monday night after leading the University of Oregon’s high-powered offense the past three seasons.

Stein would remain in his role as Oregon’s offensive coordinator and playcaller throughout the team’s playoff run, according to an ESPN report. The Ducks finished the regular season 11-1 and were sixth in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings.

It will be the first head coaching assignment for Stein.

“I’m honored and excited to become the next head coach at Kentucky,” Stein said in a statement. “Growing up in Kentucky and sitting in the stands at UK games as a kid, I could only dream of one day leading the Wildcats. This is truly a dream come true. My goal is to lead with purpose and help young men grow on and off the field … Now, I can’t wait to get started and make Kentucky proud.”

Stein, 36, has connections to Kentucky and grew up a Kentucky fan but played collegiate football at the University of Louisville from 2008-2012. His father, Matt Stein, was a defensive end at Kentucky and earned a scholarship as a walk-on as a defensive end under Jerry Claiborne from 1982-84.

His son, Will, grew up as a “diehard” Kentucky fan and attended games at Kroger Field with his father. His mother also is a Kentucky graduate.

Oregon this season ranks ninth nationally in points per game (38.2) and 13th in yards per game (465.2) and has ranked in the top 25 nationally in both categories in each of Stein’s three seasons as coordinator. The Ducks ranked second nationally in both stats in his first year on the job in 2023.

Stein’s offensive philosophy – “Feed the Studs” – keeps numerous players involved. Three Ducks running backs have at least 481 rushing yards this season, with all three averaging more than six yards per carry. Six pass receivers have at least 23 catches on the year.

Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart also had ties to the Oregon administration. Former Kentucky Associate and Deputy AD Rob Mullens heads the school’s athletic department and hired Dan Lanning as coach of the Ducks in 2022. That move brought Stein from the University of Texas at San Antonio to become the Ducks’ quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

“Will Stein brings an outstanding track record of developing elite quarterbacks and leading some of the most dynamic and successful offenses in college football,” Barnhart said. “His deep connection to Kentucky, having grown up attending games in our stadium, gives him a unique passion for this program and this community. We are thrilled to have him leading the Wildcats onto the field next fall, and I know Big Blue Nation will join me in giving a warm welcome to Will, his wife Darby and their children, Joey and Demi.”

Following Stein’s playing career at Louisville, he served as a graduate assistant and quality control coach with the Cardinals, before joining Charlie Strong’s staff at Texas. He also coached at Lake Travis High School in Texas, where he coached Garrett Watson.

Stein played for Steve Kragthorpe (2008-09) and Strong (2010-12) at Louisville and was part of the 2012 team that won the Allstate Sugar Bowl with a 33-23 win over No. 3 Florida. He played his high school ball at Trinity High School in Louisville, where he was a three-time state champion and set the program’s single-season record for touchdown passes with 54.

Stoops was officially fired Monday morning after coaching Kentucky for 13 seasons, including eight bowl appearances and four bowl victories. His last two seasons had records of 4-8 and 5-7 leading to the termination.

“Will Stein brings two invaluable qualities to the table as the next head coach of the UK football program,” University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said. “He is an outstanding developer and coach of young talent, something he has proven repeatedly in his career already as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at an elite level. And he has a deep and abiding passion for this place. It runs deep with him and his family.

“He understands the Big Blue Nation, this university and what this team and program mean to our Commonwealth. We are looking forward to welcoming Will and his family back home and we can’t wait to support them as they further elevate our program in a way that makes Kentucky proud.”

Stein’s Heisman finalists, quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, have gone on to start multiple games in the NFL in their rookie years as well.

The hiring of the offensive-minded Stein may help Kentucky keep redshirt freshman quarterback Cutter Boley in the fold, along with other young playmakers on the roster. He will need to have some quick conversations with the UK players. They can enter the transfer portal beginning five days after the hire is finalized. So the clock is ticking.