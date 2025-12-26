NAACP’s Martin L. King annual luncheon is January 19; awards to be presented

The theme for the Northern Kentucky Branch of the NAACP annual Martin L. King Jr. luncheon is: “Facing An Uncertain Future With Determination.”

Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman will be the keynote speaker at the Community Outreach Luncheon which will be held at the Newport Syndicate, 18 East Fifth Street, Newport, on Monday, January 19, 2026.

The NAACP Dr. King Community Outreach Luncheon will begin at noon and conclude at 2:30 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m.

The Northern Kentucky Branch, NAACP will present scholarships to students graduating from High Schools in Northern Kentucky and present the Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Education Partner Award, Dr. King Corporate Award, and Keeper of the Dream Award, Vision and Unity Award, Community Impact Award, and Presidents Award and Game Changer Award.

Dr. King Luncheon sponsorship support can be purchased by contacting the NAACP at 859-442-7476. Event Individual Tickets are $50.