NKY Education Council seeking nominations for its Excellence in Education awards

The Northern Kentucky Education Council is seeking nominations for its annual Excellence in Education Celebration Awards.

It’s time to recognize Northern Kentucky’s outstanding students, educators, staff, postsecondary leaders, nonprofit organizations, and business partners.

Nominations are now open for the 2026 NKYEC Excellence in Education Celebration Awards, annual awards recognizing excellence in education in Northern Kentucky.

Winners will be notified in March and honored at the Excellence in Education Celebration on April 21, 2026.

To nominate an outstanding individual, business or organization for one of the following awards, please visit www.nkyec.org. All nominations are due by 5 p.m., January 12, 2026.

The awards:

Golden Apple

A.D. Albright Administrator of the Year

Extraordinary Service

Robert J. Storer Visionary Leader

Community Partner of the Year

Business Engagement of the Year

Career & Technical All-Star

Student Leadership

Against All Odds

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Scholarship Program

Spirit of Determination

For more information and nomination details, please contact the Northern Kentucky Education Council at nkyeducationcouncil@gmail.com or or visit www.nkyec.org.