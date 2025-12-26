NKY Education Council seeking nominations for its Excellence in Education awards

The Northern Kentucky Education Council is seeking nominations for its annual Excellence in Education Celebration Awards.
It’s time to recognize Northern Kentucky’s outstanding students, educators, staff, postsecondary leaders, nonprofit organizations, and business partners.
Nominations are now open for the 2026 NKYEC Excellence in Education Celebration Awards, annual awards recognizing excellence in education in Northern Kentucky.
Winners will be notified in March and honored at the Excellence in Education Celebration on April 21, 2026.
To nominate an outstanding individual, business or organization for one of the following awards, please visit www.nkyec.org. All nominations are due by 5 p.m., January 12, 2026.
The awards:
Golden Apple
A.D. Albright Administrator of the Year
Extraordinary Service
Robert J. Storer Visionary Leader
Community Partner of the Year
Business Engagement of the Year
Career & Technical All-Star
Student Leadership
Against All Odds
St. Elizabeth Healthcare Scholarship Program
Spirit of Determination
For more information and nomination details, please contact the Northern Kentucky Education Council at nkyeducationcouncil@gmail.com or or visit www.nkyec.org.