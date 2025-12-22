Northern Kentucky Chamber to host Eggs ‘N Issues: State of Northern Kentucky January 20

Join the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) for one of the most influential Eggs ‘N Issues of the year. Eggs ‘N Issues: State of Northern Kentucky, will be held Tuesday, Jan. 20 from 7:30-9:15 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South (1379 Donaldson Road, Erlanger).

The NKY Chamber’s own Tami Wilson, Vice President of Government Relations and Business Advocacy, leads a panel discussion with the Judges/Executive from the Northern Kentucky counties of Boone, Campbell, and Kenton.

Scheduled Speakers include:

• Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann of Kenton County is a lifelong Kenton County resident who has used his role to advocate for government efficiency and effectiveness, regional and county cooperation, and accountability. Knochelmann serves on numerous boards including the Northern Kentucky Area Development District Board of Directors, BE NKY Growth Partnership, The NKY Chamber Board of Directors, and has served previously on several boards including the St. Elizabeth Board of Trustees, the Horizon Council of Trustees, Blue North, and others. He has also received many awards during his tenure as judge/executive including the NKY Community Action Commission Doris Wiedemann Memorial Outstanding Board Member Award. • Judge/Executive Gary Moore of Boone County was first elected for the Boone County position in 1998. Moore serves on several boards, including the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo), NKY Chamber, BE NKY Growth Partnership, and he once served as president of the National Association of Counties (NACo). Moore has provided vision and leadership for Boone County during a period of tremendous growth and development, and he continues to build strong partnerships with the cities, schools and agencies across the county, state and region. • Judge/Executive Steve Pendery of Campbell County has served in his role since 1999. This life-long Campbell Countian is a Highlands High School graduate and owns Pendery Insurance and Risk Management. His community service includes serving on multiple boards including the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments, the Northern Kentucky University Foundation, and the Dan Beard Council of the Boy Scouts. He also works closely with leaders of Kenton and Boone counties to accomplish regional objectives.

“This Eggs ‘N Issues event is a great way to kick off the New Year with important discussions around timely topics in the community,” said Brent Cooper, President of the NKY Chamber. “Members of the business community will have a unique chance to connect with leading county officials and dig into everything from income-aligned housing and infrastructure to workforce hurdles and big ideas to strengthen our region’s competitiveness and what makes us a great place to live, work, play, learn, and give back.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: State of Northern Kentucky will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9:15 a.m. Registration is $40 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. The NKYP rate is $35; free with NKYP Event Pass. Pre-register for the event online at NKYChamber.com/events.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce