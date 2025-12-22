Spay or Neuter special license plate gets new look, raises awareness of animal control

More than 20 years after it was first introduced, Kentucky’s Spay or Neuter special license plate has a new look, Commissioner of Agriculture Jonathan Shell has announced.

“Practicing responsible pet ownership and the need to reduce the stray and homeless pet population are the messages surrounding this new eye-catching plate design,” Commissioner Shell said. “Kentucky has 411 animal shelters and animal welfare organizations making it obvious we, as a society, need to do more to control the pet population. This plate reminds us of that in a beautiful new way.”

The new design, which was crafted by Lexington graphic artist Hayli Strickland, features peek-a-boo images of a kitten and dog on a green background. The bottom features the words “Spay or neuter your pets” with a red pawprint in the shape of a heart overlapping the words.

“I wanted to create something playful that would make people smile while they were waiting in traffic,” Strickland said. “I loved the idea of ‘breaking the third wall’ by having the cat and dog interact with the driver behind them, peeking from the top and bottom of the plate in a fun, lighthearted way. My hope was simply to spread a bit of joy.”

Strickland, who has a Pembroke Welsh Corgi and teaches graphic design and photography at the University of Kentucky, has designed and illustrated extensively throughout her career.

The new license plate raises awareness of the need to reduce the population of stray and homeless animals in Kentucky. During its lifetime, sales have equated to more than $600,000 in grants being awarded to organizations, resulting in more than 17,200 cats and dogs being spayed or neutered.

Proceeds from the sales of the license plates go to the Animal Control and Care Fund, which is administered by the Animal Control Advisory Board. The Board was established in 1998 by an act of the Kentucky General Assembly. The duties of the Board include making recommendations to the Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture relating to animal control issues and evaluating applications for spay and neuter grants to Kentucky counties and municipalities.

The new plate, which can be personalized, is available for purchase at County Clerk offices across the state or on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s website.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture