Porch pirates – lots of packages being delivered, don’t let your holiday joy be stolen

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

Last year, 2.2 to 2.3 billion packages were projected to be delivered throughout the contiguous United States between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The U.S. Postal Service has already delivered more than 2 million packages for the 2025 holiday season, and both FedEx and Amazon are predicting a 5% increase over last year’s totals.

That’s a staggering number of boxes — and with more deliveries comes more opportunity for porch pirates.

While we enjoy the convenience of online shopping, it’s easy to feel vulnerable when packages are left unattended on our doorsteps. Fortunately, a few intentional choices can significantly reduce the risk of theft and protect your loved ones’ gifts this season.

Avoid Unattended Packages

One of the simplest ways to prevent porch piracy is to keep packages from sitting outside in the first place.

Consider these options:

• Use secure dropbox locations offered by Amazon and other retailers.

• If you live in an apartment complex, check whether your landlord provides a centralized package delivery area.

• Ask a friend or family member who is home during the day if you can use their address as the delivery location.

• Coordinate with a trusted neighbor to retrieve packages shortly after delivery.

• Have packages delivered to a P.O. Box or local post office if that’s more secure.

These small adjustments can greatly limit the window of opportunity for theft.



Secure the Area

For packages that will arrive at your doorstep, boosting your home’s security can help deter porch pirates:



• Install a video doorbell with real-time alerts.

• Add exterior cameras that notify you when someone approaches your front door.

• Use a mailbox or lockable package box large enough to hold common deliveries.

• Install motion-activated spotlights that illuminate your entryway when movement is detected.

These measures not only discourage theft but also provide valuable footage should an incident occur.

A 2019 study by Stickle found that only 10% of porch pirates disguise themselves. Many look directly into home security cameras. Experts believe this is because most thefts are quick, opportunistic, and often go unpunished. Video evidence is one of the most effective tools for alerting neighbors and helping law enforcement identify suspects.

Taking a few extra steps to secure your deliveries can make all the difference during the busiest shipping season of the year. While porch pirates may be on the rise, simple precautions can significantly reduce your risk. With a little planning, you can enjoy the convenience of online shopping and the peace of mind that your gifts will make it safely under the tree.