Soccer players named to All-America teams after successful seasons on women’s college teams

ByTerry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Ryle graduate Summer Denigan is one of 15 women’s college soccer players named first-team All-America by the United Soccer Coaches organization and Notre Dame graduate Natalie Bain received a fourth-team nomination.

As a junior midfielder for the University of Georgia, Denigan had team-high totals of 11 goals and 23 points in 21 matches this season. She’s also among 15 semifinals for the Hermann Trophy that’s given to the top women’s player in NCAA Division I soccer.

This is the third straight year that Bain has achieved All-America status. The senior defender for Xavier University was a second-team selection in 2024 and 2023. She was also named Defender of the Year in the Big East Conference in 2024 and 2025.

Both of their teams earned berths in the NCAA Division I tournament. Ohio State defeated Georgia, 2-0, in the first round and Colorado knocked off Xavier, 4-1, in the second round.

Denigan did not play high school soccer while attending Ryle. As a member of Kings Hammer FC, she competed on U.S. national teams and attended national women’s team training camps while she was in high school.

Bain was named first-team all-state and USA Today National Player of the Year after her senior season at Notre Dame when the Pandas won the 2021 state tournament. The team finished with a 28-0-1 record and allowed only four goals. In the championship final, Bain scored the lone goal in her team’s 1-0 win over South Oldham.