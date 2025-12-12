RelaDyne announces $2.1 million expansion of company’s corporate support operation in Hebron

RelaDyne, a lubricant distributor and market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid and industrial reliability services, on Thursday announced a $2.1 million expansion that will create create 80 new, well-paying jobs in Hebron.

Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore expressed his appreciation for RelaDyne’s investment and the new jobs the company is creating.

“We are thrilled that RelaDyne will add a significant number of well-paying professional office roles in Boone County and expand its global footprint here in Northern Kentucky to support the company’s operations throughout the United States and worldwide,” Moore said.

Over the past several months, RelaDyne evaluated options for expanding its corporate support function and determined that Hebron was the optimal location. This expansion will allow Hebron to become a center of excellence for RelaDyne. Jobs related to accounting and finance, human resources, information technology, and customer support functions, among others, will all be created over the next several years.

“RelaDyne is excited to be expanding our presence in the Hebron community, Boone County, and greater Northern Kentucky area,” said RelaDyne CEO Eric Royse. “Our relationship with the commonwealth is an ideal partnership between the public and private sectors and only strengthens RelaDyne’s commitment to further tap into the region’s talented employee base. With an office infrastructure second to none, RelaDyne looks forward to having our Hebron facility continue to be one of our most efficient and well-run locations.”

RelaDyne operates 193 locations across more than 45 states and Central American countries, as well as reliability services throughout South America, Europe and Asia, with a total workforce of over 4,000 employees and a fleet of more than 2,300 delivery vehicles.

“Retaining RelaDyne, a company with a strong international presence, and increasing its professional workforce in Northern Kentucky is a meaningful win and showcases the importance of the talent available in the Cincinnati region,” said Lee Crume, CEO of BE NKY Growth Partnership.

Governor Andy Beshear echoed support for the expansing, thanking the company’s leadership for the investment, and celebrating their ongoing success.

“Kentucky’s distribution and logistics industry has long been a key economic driver for this state, and the momentum we have seen within this sector in recent years shows no sign of slowing,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is a great investment for the Boone County community, and I am excited to see even more new jobs and opportunities being created for our people.”

