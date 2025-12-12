Sunday Morning Club to host 38th annual Christmas Day Dinner at Northern Kentucky Convention Center

The Sunday Morning Club on Thursday announced details for the 38th annual Christmas Day Dinner, a Northern Kentucky tradition that brings thousands of neighbors together for a free holiday meal, gifts, and family-friendly festivities.

The event will take place Thursday, December 25 at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center, located at One West RiverCenter Boulevard in Covington.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m., with a full holiday buffet served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No reservations are required. Free parking will be available in the garage across the street, courtesy of the Kenton County Fiscal Court and ABM Parking.

Parish Kitchen will offer a meal at 1561 Madison Avenue in Covington, serving from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – only meal

“This dinner has always been about community and about making sure every person feels seen, welcomed, and cared for on Christmas Day,” said Chuck McHale of McHale’s Events and Catering. “It’s an honor to help carry forward a tradition that brings so many people together, and to serve alongside volunteers, sponsors, and families who believe in lifting one another up. This event shows the very best of Northern Kentucky.”

This year’s festivities include a full buffet meal with drinks and dessert, gifts for all attendees, toys and bikes for children, and special appearances from Santa, Rudolph, and Frosty, plus free children’s photos. A limited number of bicycles for children ages 5–12 will be given away, donated by Bradford Lodge #123 KY F&AM and other Northern Kentucky Masonic Lodges.

The 2025 Christmas Day Dinner is dedicated to Ron “Santa” Halderman, who passed away July 6, 2025, and Pat Crowley, who passed away December 28, 2024 – two cherished community members who embodied the event’s spirit of generosity and joy.

The Sunday Morning Club extends gratitude to more than two dozen sponsors whose support makes the event possible, including Ironworkers Local 44, the Northern Kentucky Convention Center, McHale’s Events and Catering, Kroger, Local Union 212 I.B.E.W., Master Provisions, RoadiD, Burr Travis, PetSmart and many others.

Volunteers are still needed. Community members can sign up at signup.com/go or contact Lynn Haney at 859-240-5603 or HaneyL@fuse.net.

For more information, visit sundaymorningclub.org.

Sunday Morning Club