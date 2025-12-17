St. E. Healthy Headlines: Winter weather can cause asthma flare-ups, take steps to protect yourself

St. Elizabeth Healthcare

If you have asthma, you know you face unique challenges in winter. The good news is you can take steps to protect yourself and avoid triggers that worsen your symptoms.

What is cold-induced asthma?

Winter air can be cold and dry. These weather conditions can cause swelling and extra mucus in the airways. For people who don’t have asthma, that’s no big deal. But for those with asthma, cold weather can worsen their asthma symptoms. The muscles inside their airways can also trigger airway spasms, causing more discomfort and airway irritation.

Cold-weather asthma symptoms

Cold-induced asthma symptoms are no different than regular asthma symptoms. They can include:

• Coughing

• Difficulty breathing/shortness of breath

• A tight feeling in the chest

• Wheezing

The more severe your asthma is year-round, the more likely cold weather will cause a flare-up.

Winter asthma triggers

If you have asthma and cold air is a trigger for you, try to stay indoors on chilly days. A good guideline is to avoid being outside when temps drop below 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

Dry air isn’t the only winter-weather trigger for people with asthma.

• Exercising outdoors and breathing in cold, dry air can make symptoms worse, especially for those with exercise-induced asthma. • Respiratory infections irritate airways and increase symptoms. • Indoor allergens and irritants are common triggers, especially when windows stay closed during winter.

• Exercise and physical activity

Exercising outdoors in cold weather is not good for people with exercise-induced asthma (EIB). These individuals’ symptoms worsen when they inhale cool, dry air through the mouth. The cooler the air, the higher the risk.

• Respiratory infections (common cold and flu)

Winter is respiratory virus season, when everyone is at higher risk of colds, flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). These conditions can lead to more airway irritation and other problems for people with asthma.

• Indoor allergens and irritants

During winter, most people stay inside for most of the day with the windows closed. That can increase your exposure to indoor asthma triggers, such as:

• Dust

• Pests

• Pet dander

Cold-air asthma treatments

Asthma medicines that relieve symptoms in warm-weather months also work in the winter. Most people with asthma use a combination of quick-relief and long-term control medicine.

• Quick-relief medicine is for when you are coughing, having trouble breathing or wheezing. It relaxes yourairway muscles and helps you breathe better. • Long-term control medicine reduces swelling and inflammation in your airways and prevents symptoms. You must take them daily, even if you feel good.

Winter asthma self-care tips

“The most important thing that you can do is take your long-term control medicine as directed and keep a quick-relief inhaler handy to use at the first sign of trouble,” said Dr. Aleah Gibson, MD, a primary care provider at St. Elizabeth. If you are worried about winter asthma, you can reduce your risk of a flare-up by following these tips: