Mike Tussey: Yuletide season has it all — family, love, giving, and (of course) Santa

It seems like the Spirit of Christmas begins earlier every year. Christmas music began on our radios way back on November 1 and modified versions of Black Friday were underway earlier than Friday November 28.

Here we are, and the pulse of Christmas is loud and clear on this December 17. Next Wednesday is indeed Christmas Eve with Santa coming down our chimneys.

What really brings the Spirit of Christmas to us every yuletide season?

I really don’t think you can identify the spirit in just a paragraph. Good reason too, because each of us have so many memories that solidify and create that “jolly good” feeling year after year.

So, just to clarify this “spirit” – let’s sit back to remember these beloved memories of Christmas’ Past:

• CHRISTMAS MOVIES – When the litany of these historic movies began in early November on television, they seem to push the Christmas Spirit “On” button and off we go. Years ago, even in schools, Christmas movies motivated us to start counting the days. Of course, we couldn’t wait until Christmas vacation began.

• OUTDOOR DECORATIONS – We all have a date in mind of when to begin putting our decorations up and even better – when do we turn them on! Easy answer – the earliest day with nice warm temperatures outside of 45-60. At our house, the lights go on Thanksgiving night hours after Santa declared the Christmas season began at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

• CHRISTMAS PARTIES – Now, these gatherings always get us into the Spirit! From the Christmas party at work with our co-workers and friends, to the Ashland Police Department Christmas parties at our house, we loved it all. The APD parties spanned 5 great years back in the mid 80’s. One party brought 44 attendees, all of which were having a ball.



We even exchanged crazy gifts with an Officer playing Santa which was always a ton of fun. Find a party, you’ll be glad you did.

• CHRISTMAS PARADES – You can bet almost every city, town or village across America annually presents their very own parade. You can feel the Spirit growing with all the beautiful lights and crowds. A good hot cup of coffee is always nice while enjoying the merriment. Back in Ashland, we had the Winter Wonderland of Lights over in Central Park where families walked the mile and a quarter with cameras in hand. The annual Christmas Parade, which was always the Tuesday before Thanksgiving Day, was exciting and monumental. Over the years, I was honored to have participated in many of the parades and with the huge crowd waving and cheering certainly turned on the Spirit.

• HOMETOWN CHRISTMAS SPIRIT – During my 20 years at APD, one of the greatest reflections of gratitude and giving was when the Ashland merchants gave our department Christmas gifts such as turkeys and ham. This was a token of Christmas Spirit appreciation which we all enjoyed so much. By 1979, the tradition came to an end. However what a token of Good Will it was.

• WTCR’s GIFT – When I was Program Director of WTCR in the late 60’s we were profoundly touched with the Christmas Spirit of giving with our annual gift to the Ramey Home. Our gift of a brand-new guitar brought a huge smile to the founder, Gertrude Ramey. Even now, 57 years later, I remember those warm magic moments of giving.

• BECOMING SANTA – Have you ever donned the Santa costume and portrayed the jolly guy for the kids? I am proud to say that I did! It was 1965 and I was urged to play Santa and visit the many kids in the children’s ward of the Kings Daughter’s Hospital who would not be home for Christmas. I felt the Spirit that great day and proudly bellowed out HO HO HO’s to their cheers. They loved the presents I distributed and to this day, it’s been one of the greatest times of my life.



• SANTA WORE A BADGE – December 23, 1978. I was on patrol with my partner – Officer Ernie Stone. Ernie pulled into a gas station to buy a soft drink when he noticed a small tanker truck and asked me if I had bought one for our kids Christmas. The price was $3.99. I told Ernie no because our Christmas budget was tight and we spent all we could. Ernie just frowned. On Christmas Eve, an APD unit pulled in front of our home honking his horn. It was Ernie asking if I had bought the toy truck, I told me I had not. He then extended his hand as if to say Merry Christmas and shake my hand. I felt something and looked down and there it was – a $100 bill! Ernie instructed me to go get the toy and have a very Merry Christmas. I told him I couldn’t pay him back right then; he smiled saying to forget that while wishing us a Merry Christmas! Truly, Ernie was a true brother and understood the Spirit of Giving at Christmas time! I have never forgotten Ernie Stone and never will.

• CHRISTMAS CARDS – Once upon a time writing Christmas Card to our friends and family was truly the Spirit of Christmas. Not as much anymore. There was a time we looked forward to receiving them and place them in our homes where we could relish the thoughts. Today, the internet has taken over where you can now send your Christmas thoughts via an email. The postal cost is very prohibitive as well. I guess some of us could always make a ‘facetime call’ on our phones.

• MILK AND COOKIES – Have you ever left Santa some milk and cookies and hope he filled your stockings with gifts and goodies? I bet you have.

• ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS – If you haven’t read ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas’ by Clement Moore and Henry Livingston who combined to write it on December 23, 1823 – you should really take the time and read it to your kids and family! The Spirit says so!

• BIG TREE OR A LITTLE TREE – Which ever size you choose, the Spirit of Christmas will fill your home with love and magic memories for sure.

• SIGNING ON CHRISTMAS MORNING – If you were in broadcasting decades ago it’s likely you pulled a ‘Sign On’ shift like I did back at WIRO in Ironton, Ohio. 6 a.m. brought about coffee while playing Christmas music and giving away free batteries for those who had gifts requiring power. WIRO’s public invitation was to come to the station and pick up free batteries and say Merry Christmas! The Spirit took charge and the listeners came arriving with the spirit of giving with dozens of free donuts.

• MERRY CHRISTMAS OR MERRY XMAS – I really don’t know when or how this comparison ever got started. It’s been going on for many years. The abbreviation of Christmas cannot and should not be shortened, but sometimes it is. The Spirit of Christmas will never be hyphenated, the love of it all tells the truth.



We are now just 8 short days until the Spirit of Christmas 2025.

Be sure and get your last minute shopping done and remember to leave cookies and milk out for Santa. Sometimes those chimneys can be tough.

May the Spirit be with you and may this Christmas be the very best ever.



I leave you with this sentiment of unbridled

Joy – there’s no place like HOME for the Holidays.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.