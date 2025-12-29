State champions in four sports selected for induction into LaRosa’s High School Sports Hall of Fame

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Three former Northern Kentucky athletes and one coach who all won state championships will be inducted into the LaRosa’s High Sports Hall of Fame during a ceremony to be scheduled this summer.

The state champions selected include swimmer Cory Chitwood of Ryle, wrestler Austin Myers of Campbell County, football player Patrick Towles of Highlands and baseball coach Bill Krumpelbeck of Covington Catholic. The Holmes boys basketball team that was state runner-up in 1978 will also be honored.

Chitwood won three state titles in swimming. As a senior, he placed first in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard individual medley at the state championship meet. He also competed in USA Swimming events and was nationally ranked.

Myers finished his high school wrestling career with a 189-0 record in varsity matches. He won four state titles and became the first Kentucky wrestler to attain All-America honors for three consecutive years.

Towles was quarterback on Highlands football trams that won three consecutive state championship and compiled a 38-1 record. He was named Mr. Kentucky Football after his senior season when he passed for 3,820 yards and 42 touchdowns while rushing for 589 yards and 15 TDs.

Krumpelback compiled a 1,149-485 record in 48 seasons as CovCath baseball coach. His 2002 team won the Kentucky state championship and finished with a 40-3 record, the most wins by a high school team in the nation that year.

The 1977-78 Holmes basketball team coached by Reynolds Flynn won three state tournament games by double-digit margins to reach the championship final and lost to Shelby County, 68-66 in overtime.

Photos showed a Shelby County player committed a goaltending violation during the overtime period. Officials missed it and did not give two points to Holmes or call a technical foul. The Bulldogs ended the season with a 34-2 record.