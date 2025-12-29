Farewell 2025: Remembering — with gratitude — those lost to the community this year

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

First in a series of three

As we look forward to a New Year, full of hope and goodwill and commitment to the quality of life of our community, we also take a moment to express heartfelt remembrances of those lost to us in 2025. We do not pretend that this list is comprehensive though it is extensive. Having been reviewed by a well-informed committee, it includes NKY citizens of all walks of life — giants of business and industry and philanthropy, champions of community service, activists in churches and nonprofits and education and civic organizations and more. In short, they are people who will be missed — and whose big shoes must be filled.

Please take inspiration from those who have gone before us — and who leave the legacy of their good deeds behind.

Ken Harper

Ken Harper, 94, had a lifelong commitment to service, reflected in his vast career and community contributions. A graduate of the Kentucky Military Institute, Ken was involved in various enterprises, serving as President of Harper Group, LLC, DBA Harper Realty, and was the President and General Manager of Professional Business Service of Kentucky, Inc. from 1953 until 1971. His influence extended into the banking sector, where he was a Director at First National Bank & Trust Co. in Covington from 1968 to 1984 and served on the USBANKCORP Northern Kentucky Regional Advisory Board from 1989 to 2014. His retirement from US Bank’s Central Kentucky Advisory Board came after a distinguished career that also included directorships with Southeastern Mutual Insurance Companies and Anthem Insurance Companies throughout the Midwest.

Ken served as a State Representative for the 63rd District for eight terms, from 1964-1968 and 1982-1994. His government service included roles as Secretary of State for the Commonwealth of Kentucky (appointed), Chairman of the State Board of Elections, and contributions to the Kentucky Department of Public Information and Child Welfare. He was a respected member of the National Republican Legislators Association, serving as its Past President in 1992 and was a notable speaker at the 1982 Republican National Convention in Houston, Texas.

His respect for education did not wane, as evidenced by his leadership as the Chairman of the Northern Kentucky University Foundation from 1997 to 2002. He was awarded an honorary Doctor of Education from NKU in 2025 for his work on legislation creating Northern Kentucky State College, later to become Northern Kentucky University. He was an active member and past president of the Covington Rotary Club, contributing significantly to various boards including the Rotary Foundation, and often receiving accolades for his service. He also played leadership roles in the Kentucky Jaycees, the Campbell Lodge Home for Boys, and countless other organizations dedicated to the betterment of society. In recognition of his substantial contributions, Ken received numerous awards including the Distinguished Young Man of Kentucky in 1963, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Republican Party of Kenton County in 2000, and the Kenton County Pioneer Award Honoree in 2021. His influence continued with the establishment of the Ken Harper Award by the Covington Rotary Foundation in 2019, which recognizes outstanding service and commitment to the community.

Oakley Farris

Oakley Farris, 100, philanthropist, veteran, businessman, and eternal optimist, passed away after a little over a century of life defined by generosity, curiosity, and joy. Born in Gray, Kentucky, in 1924, Oakley learned early the value of hard work and resourcefulness. A natural businessman since childhood, he was shaped even more profoundly by his service in Europe during World War II — a period that left him with a lifelong hatred of war and a deep appreciation for the humanity he saw in people everywhere. After returning home, Oakley began a long career as a traveling salesman, crisscrossing the East Coast by train, bus, and taxi, always happiest when meeting new people. He delighted in bringing joy to others, whether by offering a warm compliment, brightening a stranger’s day with a simple “Smile!”, or reminding those around him that “it’s always darkest before it gets light.”

Oakley met Eva, the love of his life, during a hurricane in Miami. They married at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York and later built a business renovating and renting properties and building legacy of giving in their home in Northern Kentucky through the Eva G. Farris Foundation. Their philanthropy — supporting schools, libraries, hospitals, and the arts — has touched countless lives throughout the region and left a mark on the region. Oakley often said he remained guided by his mother Estel’s belief that “there is good in every person.”

A man of keen insight and boundless hope, Oakley embraced each morning believing “something good is going to happen today.” Even after a century of life, he insisted that the highlight of his life was “still a work in progress.” He championed the idea that people everywhere want the same things, “love, respect, and a decent way to make a living” and he encouraged others to be positive, help one another, and use common sense. His contributions were widely recognized.

Elissa May Plattner

“Lissy” Plattner, 90, spent her full life in service to others. She was a school teacher and a lifetime advocate for education. She was deeply involved in local and statewide politics and helped move the state forward on education and social justice issues. She earned a degree in journalism at the University of Kentucky, her master’s in history at Xavier University and a PhD at the University of Cincinnati/Clermont. She and her husband, Kenneth, and their four children made their home in Campbell County. She taught grade school, high school and college — for 20 years taught English and literature at UC. She served 12 years on the board at the University of Kentucky, 20 years on the Berea College board, and on the Prichard Committee for Education Excellence. She was deeply committed to the NKY Boys and Girls Clubs. Along the way, she met the Dalai Lama, Nobel Laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and former President Jimmy Carter.

Jack M. Miller

Jack Miller, 84, enjoyed a remarkable career in the building industry, retiring as Senior Vice President of Marketing for Drees Homes where he earned a reputation as a visionary leader and strategic thinker. He served as president of the Home Builders Association of NKY and as chair of the Naitonal Sales and Marketing Council of the National Association of Home Builders.

A U.S. Marine, he was a passionate history buff and often passed out pocket Constitutions. He lived in Crestview Hills with his family, but was a “weekend farmer” at the family farm in Owen County. His tramark response when asked how he was doing: “Perfect in every way.”

William I. Donnermeyer

“Bill” Donnermeyer, 100, was well known in local politics and public service, having served with distinction as a Bellevue city councilman and as a Kentucky state representative for 25 years representing, the 69th District — during Northern Kentucky’s significant growth years. While in the state legislature, he acted as House Majority Caucus Chairman for 14 years and served on many committees. He was an avid supporter for all of his constituents and introduced over 100 bills. He was an instrumental part of the committee to develop Northern Kentucky State College, now known as NKU, in 1968. Bellevue named ‘Donnermeyer Drive’ in the city in his honor.

Honored by meetNKY in 2018 for his 40 years as a member of its board of directors, he was lauded as being instrumental in the original formation of the Convention and Visitors Bureau and was a key backer of state funding to build the Northern Kentucky Convention Center. He was “one of the true architects of the region’s multi-billion dollar tourism industry,” the meetNKY citation noted. Donnermeyer was a proud Navy veteran of WWII and the Korean War, where he worked as a radioman. He was a retired pipefitter with Pipefitters Local 392 out of Cincinnati. He was also a member of the Bellevue Vets and VFW Post 2899 in Dayton. In his free time, he volunteered for many local charities, including St. Vincent De Paul, church committees, and city committees. He loved to volunteer his time and give back to his community.

William J. Scheben

William J. Scheben Jr. “Bill”, 88, was a Banker with Community Bank for over 30 years and was a member of St Henry Parish. He was an all-state basketball player in high school and a decorated golfer. He continued his golf career at the University of Cincinnati and then transferred to the University of Kentucky where he finished his career and earned his “K” Letter and met the love of his life, Betsy. They were married for 61 years. He spent four years on active duty with the United States Navy and several more years as a reservist. He reached the level of Lt. Commander. After settling in back home he become active in the community, sitting on many Boards, including St Elizabeth Medical Center Foundation, The Northern Kentucky Community Foundation and Easter Seals State Board. After he wrapped up his banking days he concentrated on other endeavors, including Security Self-Storage, The Golf Ranch, Hickory Sticks Golf Course and many residential developments. Bill, along with four partners founded and designed the golf course and streets now known as “Triple Crown.”

Elizabeth Scheben

“Betsy” was graduate of the University of Kentucky, where she was an art major and a dedicated member of the Chi Omega Sorority. A devoted homemaker, Betsy was a constant presence in her children’s lives and became known as the “school mom” to many. She served as PTA President at Caywood Elementary School, where her caring nature left a lasting impact. Her dedication to family extended beyond the home. She was deeply involved in her community and touched many lives through her volunteer work. She served on the Junior Board, was an active member of the Easter Seals, and contributed to the Crestview Hills Park Board and the St. Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood fundraising board. Betsy and her husband, Bill were also integral to the Bill and Betsy Scheben Care Center. She found joy in traveling and had a talent for baking, sewing, and spent many hours painting landscapes, birds, and her grandchildren playing on the beach. She preceded her husband, Bill, to whom she was married for 61 years. in death by three months.

Phillip Taliaferro

Phil Taliaferro, 87, was an accomplished attorney, proud veteran, dedicated public servant — and a pillar of the community. He was a U.S. navy veteran and a member of the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame. He is remembered for his legal mind, dramatic trial skills, keen intuition and quick wit. He practiced law for nearly six decades and earned a number of accolades, including Distinguished Service Award from the Kentucky Academy of Trial Attorneys and the designation as a Fellow with the International Academy of Trial Attorneys. He served as an advisor to a long list of Kentucky governors. He received a Covington Restoration Award for his renovations of the Daniel Carter Beard Home and spearheaded the development of the Boy Scout Plaza where a bronze statute of Daniel Carter Beard resides in Covington. He played a key role in shaping the 1988 Bicentennial Celebration as a member of the executive committee. He also served as chair of the Kentucky Personnel Board and as a trustee of Northern Kentucky University.

Barbara Baxter

Barbara Baxter, 78 of Fort Mitchell, a beloved educator and cherished matriarch, exemplified a life dedicated to learning, family, and community service. With a master’s degree in education, Barbara made a profound impact in her career as a teacher within the Northern Kentucky School System. And while serving as a University of Kentucky Extension Agent with the 4H program.

Barbara also had a passion for music and playing the ukulele, which she enjoyed sharing with others, most notably her granddaughters.

Barbara spent most of her life in Kentucky but enjoyed her last few years in Florida, a lifelong dream of hers. Barb took immense pleasure in spending time with her family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren.

Timothy Shields

Timothy Jon Shields, 78, of Florence, was a devoted Christian, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, coach, teacher, and friend. He was known for his kindness, his dry humor, and his unwavering generosity with his time.

Coach Shields spent more than 50 years at Conner Middle/High School, Villa Madonna, and Thomas More College.

He was a coach, teacher, and mentor to everyone he came across, touching countless lives with patience, compassion, and fairness.

To be continued . . . Part 2 tomorrow