Alert: NKY Health Department warns of potential measles exposure at Ark Encounter

The Kentucky Department for Public Health was notified of a potential measles exposure in Northern Kentucky. The unvaccinated, out-of-state individual was known to have visited the Ark Encounter in Williamstown on December 29 and stayed at the Holiday Inn Express in Dry Ridge in Northern Kentucky between December 28-30.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health and the Northern Kentucky Health Department are responding to the potential exposure.

“Measles is a highly contagious disease,” says NKY Health District Director for Health Jennifer Mooney, PhD, MPH. “Being around so many people at a place such as the Ark Encounter creates the potential for wide exposure. We want to make sure everyone who visited during that time is aware they may have been exposed to the measles, and they should monitor themselves for symptoms. We also want to remind people that measles is preventable through the highly effective MMR (Measles, Mumps & Rubella) vaccine. The vaccine has been administered to millions of people over several decades and has a proven health and safety record.”

KDPH and NKY Health notify the public of measles exposure in places where contacts cannot be identified so that anyone present at the date and times can take appropriate steps to protect their health and limit the spread of measles.

If you visited any listed location during the specified time(s), it is recommended you follow these steps:

• Understand if you are at risk of infection. Check if you’ve received a measles-containing vaccine like the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, have medical documentation of past measles infection, or have laboratory evidence of immunity. Individuals born before 1957 are also considered immune. You may be able to find your vaccine records in the Kentucky Immunization Registry Public Portal, by contacting your healthcare provider, or by contacting the school you attended for grades K-12.

• Watch for symptoms. Monitor yourself for 21 days after your exposure. Look for any new symptoms including fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and rash, and contact your healthcare provider or local health department if symptoms develop.

• Avoid high-risk settings. If you are not immune, consider staying home to prevent the spread of measles. If you cannot remain home, avoid large gatherings or other places (like hospitals) where at-risk individuals could be. If you need medical care, call your provider ahead of time and let them know you have been exposed to measles so appropriate precautions can be taken.

• Talk to a health care provider. If you have any questions about your health or immunity status, contact your health care provider. If you are not immune to measles, a healthcare provider can determine whether you can receive treatment to help prevent or lessen the severity of infection.

