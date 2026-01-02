Hopeful Lutheran: Church builds communities by celebrating past, embracing present, anticipating future

Hopeful Church has a rich, storied history in Northern Kentucky. It is the oldest church in the Indiana-Kentucky Synod and has been called “The Mother of Lutheranism West of the Allegheny Mountains.”

In 1805, a group of early colonists hailing from Hebron Lutheran Church in Madison, Virginia traveled to Boone County, Kentucky. There in the wilderness (where the city of Florence is today), they created Hopeful Church, which they named in hopes that their faith would be preserved.

As their worship circle grew, they kept in close contact with their pastor from Hebron Lutheran Church, Reverend William Carpenter. Reverend Carpenter was a veteran of the Revolutionary War who had visited Kentucky during the Revolution; upon returning to Virginia, he encouraged his congregation members to venture west and establish a Lutheran church there. Upon their arrival in Kentucky, the pioneers’ initial worship services were conducted entirely in German and sermons were offered by colonist Ephraim Tanner. Tanner kept in close correspondence with Reverend Carpenter back in Virginia, who sent a constitution and encouraged the colonists to formally establish a congregation.

On January 6, 1806, Hopeful Church was officially created. During those early years, Reverend Carpenter came from Virginia twice a year to conduct services before moving to Florence himself in 1813 to lead Hopeful Church full-time. From that point on, Hopeful has been a strong presence in Northern Kentucky spreading God’s Word and His love.

Through many decades, multiple changes have occurred at Hopeful from its original log cabin structure to its current home at 6430 Hopeful Church Road; most notably, though, the congregations’ outreach efforts have made an increasing impact in Northern Kentucky and beyond. Hopeful regularly nourishes its local community spiritually and physically by providing a Pantry of Hope (located outside the church and open for all in the community to take what they need) and packing food boxes for distribution to community members in need every other month.

Meanwhile, Hopeful’s Quilting for Hope ministry provides warmth for body and soul alike by making quilts for those in need within our region and around the world.

Additionally, Hopeful actively supports other local nonprofits including Yealey Elementary and Hosea House, and partners with international mission partners such as Friends of Madagascar Mission, Trinity Evangelical Christian University in Asia, Heart for Missions in Thailand and Laos, and Lutheran World Relief, as well. In November 2025, Hopeful’s congregation came together to fill 280 boxes with gifts and essential items for Operation Christmas Child.

Beyond its many outreach ministries and in addition to its worship services Saturdays at 5:00 pm and Sundays at 9-11 a.m. (the 11 a.m. service is also livestreamed), Hopeful offers various events throughout the year for the community to enjoy. Some highlights include: GLOW (God Loves Our World), an outdoor concert and movie night in September; Trunk or Treat in October; and a Live Nativity in December.

Throughout its rich history, Hopeful has prioritized supporting those in need and sharing God’s Word. In the words of Senior Pastor Blair Fields, “God continues to bless the community with the ministries of Hopeful Church.”

2026 will be a year of celebration of Hopeful’s extensive past with an eye towards the future, which promises to be full of serving others while continuing to uplift our local community. There will be many events throughout the year to commemorate the 220th anniversary milestone, including plans for a display of original church documents (among other Boone County historical items) at the Main Branch of the Boone County Library in Burlington, a homecoming event for people who are descendants of the original members of Hopeful Church, and an anticipated banquet with a silent auction.

The congregation will celebrate its birthday on Sunday at the 11 a.m. service.

Visit https://hopefulchurch.org keep up to date on all of the celebrations throughout the year, as well as how Hopeful Church – our very own piece of Lutheran history – will continue its ministries to support the community in the future.



Hope Lutheran Church