Aligning with its 60th year, Corporex celebrates momentum of a very successful 2025

Corporex, a privately held investment and development firm based in Covington, closed 2025 with a strong year of commercial real estate activity, reflecting continued demand for high-quality, amenity-driven workplaces across its Northern Kentucky portfolio. The leasing momentum aligns with Corporex’s 60th anniversary year and its long-standing focus on projects that are both significant and meaningful to the communities it serves.

Among 2025’s most notable transactions which contributed to 63,674 square feet of new commercial space leased across three different developments in Northern Kentucky were new office commitments from Verst Group Logistics, Carlisle & Bray and Patterson Pope, with an average lease length of nine years. Each lease underscores Corporex’s portfolio diversity of building offerings in regional locations to meet all types of user needs. The company’s rich history and vertically integrated approach to ownership, development, construction and property operations support tenants throughout the full lifecycle of their real estate needs, from site selection and development to long-term occupancy and growth.

“Our commercial leasing success in 2025 reflects the strength of our portfolio, our team, and the relationships we have built across the region,” said Bert Hehman, Director of Sales and Leasing for Corporex. “By combining a diverse offering of assets with a hands-on, strategic approach, we are able to connect businesses with spaces that support their operations today while positioning them for growth as their needs evolve.”

Verst Group Logistics, a fully integrated supply chain provider, will occupy 20,119 square feet, encompassing the entire fifth floor of Olympic Corporate Center II at 3900 Olympic Blvd., Suite 500, within the CirclePort development near CVG Airport in Northern Kentucky. The relocation consolidates and expands the company’s office operations, with the building’s professional environment, modern AV capabilities, central location and visibility cited as key drivers of the move. Corporex is managing the build-out, with an expected move-in date of late spring. The transition supports business growth while creating a centralized office for employees currently based across multiple locations. Of the company’s 3,000 employees, 75 will be based out of this Class A office building. This move coincides with Verst Group Logistics’ 60th anniversary as a family-owned company in the region.

“Designed to support our multi-year growth plan, the new office brings our sales and operations teams together in one central location while fostering an energetic, collaborative environment for our teams and customers,” said Chris Verst, Vice President of Transportation at Verst Group Logistics.

Carlisle & Bray Enterprises, a maritime logistics and construction services provider specializing in river-based transportation, will relocate to 12,443 square feet on the third floor of Ovation Office 1 at 200 W. Third St., Suite 300, in Newport. The relocation represents a nearly 50 percent increase in space from the company’s current RiverCenter location in Covington and reflects a desire to expand operations and join the Ovation development. Corporex is handling the build-out, with an expected move-in this spring. The relocation is expected to bring new jobs to Newport and Campbell County.



“We’re excited to join the Ovation community as part of our continued growth. Investing in our people and the communities we serve is a key driver of our success, and this new space and location are a meaningful reflection of that commitment,” said Colson Holland, controller at Carlisle & Bray.

Patterson Pope, a provider of storage solutions, is relocating from Cincinnati to Northern Kentucky with a new 3,555-square-foot office at 100 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 420. The move positions the company in a high-profile RiverCenter location, with an expected move-in date of March 2026. The company cited building features, views, amenities, location and the overall operating experience as key factors in its decision, along with Corporex’s local presence and service model. The relocation will bring five employees to the new Kentucky office, with plans for future talent expansion. The space will focus on sales activities, with on-site entertaining and events as key components of the new office experience. Corporex is managing the build-out.

“Our move to Northern Kentucky marks an exciting next chapter for Patterson Pope,” said Dave Simons, Area Market Director-Midwest at Patterson Pope. “RiverCenter offers the visibility, amenities and what we consider the best view in town—creating a space we’re proud of and that supports our sales team and client engagement. Corporex’s hands-on approach and local expertise give us confidence this space will grow with us.”

Compared with overall competitive leasing activity in Northern Kentucky in 2025, Corporex outperformed the market in total signed leases. In addition to new commercial leasing activity, 2025 was a milestone year for Corporex’s project delivery and community investment across the region.

In 2025, Ovation made major strides toward its live, work, play and stay vision with the opening of the 133-room Homewood Suites by Hilton Newport Cincinnati, activating the riverfront and introducing High Note, a rooftop bar with skyline views. The year also brought the debut of Market Bar at Ovation Plaza, Ovation’s designation as an Entertainment Destination Center (EDC), and the hosting of a variety of events tied to the America River Roots Festival, further energizing the development. After residents moved into two of The Boardwalk Residences condominium buildings, Ovation continued to come to life as a vibrant, mixed-use destination for the region.

Corporex also served as development and construction manager for the OneNKY Center, a 47,000 square foot community-focused facility located at the base of the Roebling Bridge. The project brings together a collection of regional organizations under one roof, creating a collaborative hub designed to support economic development, workforce advancement and long-term regional growth. As part of the project, Corporex completed highly coordinated tenant finishes for nine organizations simultaneously, along with the delivery of the technically complex LifeSciKY laboratory space, demonstrating the company’s ability to manage intricate buildouts, specialized infrastructure, and overlapping timelines within a single, mission-driven complex.

Additionally, in the health care sector, Corporex delivered a newly constructed outpatient eye clinic for the Cincinnati VA Eye Clinic within the Class A Baldwin 500 building on a 20-year lease at 2090 Florence Avenue in Cincinnati. The 24,706-square-foot specialized build-out included advanced clinical spaces designed to serve veterans throughout the region and demonstrates Corporex’s ability to execute complex tenant environments within an occupied building. This tenant-finish project was one of nearly 20 projects totaling more than 114,000 square feet completed by Corporex.

Beyond office leasing activity, CirclePort advanced its growth in 2025 with the $1.59 million sale of 2.77 acres rezoned for commercial use, enabling new restaurant and retail development near Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Planning efforts also progressed for future multifamily projects in the CirclePort area, including zoning updates for land parcels along Mineola Pike and Dolwick Drive in Erlanger. In addition, St. Elizabeth Healthcare expanded its presence at CirclePort with an 11,000+ square-foot renovation of SETEC, its training and education center located at 3861 Olympic Blvd.



“2025 was a defining year for Corporex as we celebrated 60 years of building places that matter,” said Brett Blackwell, president and COO of Corporex. “From significant leasing momentum to the continued evolution of Ovation, CirclePort and impactful community-focused projects, our work reflects a long-term commitment to thoughtful growth, strong partnerships and creating environments where businesses and communities can thrive.”



Together, these leasing transactions and project milestones underscore Corporex’s continued focus on delivering high-impact developments that extend beyond real estate performance to create lasting value for the region. As Corporex enters its seventh decade in business, the company remains committed to disciplined growth, meaningful collaboration and projects that support the evolving needs of Northern Kentucky and the greater Cincinnati region.

