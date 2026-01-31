NewCath hires former player as head football coach for first season with home games on campus

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Terry Brown is the new head coach of the Newport Central Catholic football team that will play home games on campus for the first time in the history of the program next season.

Brown is a former NewCath player and assistant coach who spent the last 11 seasons as defensive coordinator on the Covington Catholic football staff. He was head coach at Pendleton County before that and his teams compiled a 13-37 record over five seasons.

“He brings outstanding knowledge of the game and will continue the tradition of developing our players into outstanding young men,” NewCath athletic director Jeff Schulkens said in a media release. “We are looking forward to Coach Brown leading our team in the fall in the opening of The Ciafardini Family Athletic Complex.”

Brown graduated from NewCath in 2000. He returned as an assistant coach and was on the staff of the 2005 Class 2A state championship team under head coach Bob Schneider.

“I am looking forward to getting to work right away on setting both the standards and work ethic needed to reach our goals as a program,” Brown said.

The last time NewCath won a state championship was 2012. The head coach that year was another former player, Eddie Eviston, who was CovCath’s head coach while Brown was on the staff there.

“The knowledge and experience I gained while working with Coach Eviston will always be cherished and I can’t thank him enough both as a coach and a friend,” Brown said.

NewCath teams compiled a 68-34 record over the last eight seasons under former head coach Steve Lickert. The Thoroughbreds finished 8-5 last season after a loss in the third round of the Class 1A state playoffs. The starting quarterback, leading rusher, top three pass receivers and top three scorers on that team were graduating seniors.

There will be six new head coaches in Northern Kentucky high school football next season. NewCath, Brossart, Holmes and Campbell County all hired former players. Scott and Conner are still going through the hiring process.