All “A” Classic: Walton-Verona girls return to 8th Region title game with 60-45 win over Gallatin County

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Walton-Verona needs one more victory to earn a berth in the All “A” Classic girls state basketball tournament for the third straight year as the 8th Region champion.

The Bearcats (10-3) advanced to the region final with a 60-45 win over Gallatin County in Wednesday’s semifinals. They will face Owen County (7-4) in the title game at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Trimble County High School.

Walton-Verona has won the last three games it played against Owen County, including a 40-33 win in last year’s All “A” Classic region tournament.

Semifinal games in the 8th Region boys tournament will be played Thursday at Trimble County. Those matchups are Williamstown vs. Owen County at 6 p.m. and two-time defending Walton-Verona vs. Eminence, at 7:30 p.m. The winners will return for the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The semifinals in the 9th Region All “A”Classic girls tournament are set for Friday at Bellevue. Newport Central Catholic will play Villa Madonna at 6 p.m. followed by four-time defending champion Holy Cross vs. St. Henry at 7:45 p.m. Championship game will be at 7 p.m. Saturday.

In quarterfinal games on Wednesday, St. Henry eliminated Dayton, 59-19, and Holy Cross picked up a win against Newport to post its 14th consecutive victory in the small school region tournament.

The 10th Region All “A” Classic boys and girls tournaments begin Friday at Bracken County High School. The 9th Region boys tournament gets under way Monday at Holy Cross.

All “A” Classic girls region tournaments

9TH REGION AT BELLEVUE

Friday

Newport Central Catholic vs. Villa Madonna, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. St. Henry, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT TRIMBLE COUNTY

Friday

Championship game: Walton-Verona vs. Owen County, 6:30 p.m.

10TH REGION AT BRACKEN COUNTY

Friday

Bracken County vs. Robertson County, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Paris vs. St. Patrick, 12:45 p.m.

Augusta vs. Brossart, 4:15 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 12

Nicholas County vs. Paris-St. Patrick winner, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 13

Bracken County-Robertson County winner vs. Augusta-Brossart winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 15

Championship game, 6 p.m.

All “A” Classic boys region tournaments

8TH REGION AT TRIMBLE COUNTY

Thursday

Williamstown vs. Owen County, 6 p.m.

Walton-Verona vs. Eminence, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 6:30 p.m.

10TH REGION AT BRACKEN COUNTY

Friday

Bracken County vs. Robertson County, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Calvary Christian vs. Nicholas County, 11 a.m.

Paris vs. St. Patrick, 2:30 p.m.

Augusta vs. Brossart, 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 12

Nicholas County-Calvary Christian winner vs. Paris-St. Patrick winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 13

Bracken County-Robertson County winner vs. Augusta-Brossart winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 15

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

9TH REGION AT HOLY CROSS

Monday, Jan. 12

Heritage Academy vs. Beechwood, 6 p.m.

Villa Madonna vs. Dayton, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 13

St. Henry vs. Ludlow, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. Bellevue, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 14

Newport Central Catholic vs. Heritage Academy-Beechwood winner, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Villa Madonna-Dayton winner, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 16

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 17

Championship game, 7 p.m.