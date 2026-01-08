Seven Sisters Cottages at Downs of Nicholson offer meaningful and memorable guest experience

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

At the crossroads of U.S. 16 and U.S. 17, a new development at The Downs of Nicholson is drawing attention for both its charm and its purpose. Known collectively as the Seven Sisters Cottages, the six newly completed homes are intentionally designed to feel welcoming, distinctive, and rooted in place. Each cottage features a pitched roof, a copper awning, and a brightly painted front door. Those are just a few small details that invite visitors to slow down and take notice.

Behind the thoughtfully designed cottages is a deeper story. Amy Leigh, senior vice president of marketing for One Holland, the company developing the multi-use community at The Downs of Nicholson, shared the vision that guided the project: honoring influential women connected to Kentucky while creating a meaningful and memorable place for guests to stay.

Concept and vision

What inspired the creation of The 7 Sisters Cottages, and how did the idea of honoring influential women of the Bluegrass region take shape?

The idea for The Seven Sisters Cottages grew from a desire to create something deeply rooted in Kentucky, not just a place to stay, but a place with meaning. The vision was to honor women whose influence helped shape the Bluegrass region, often quietly and without recognition, while creating a warm, welcoming retreat that reflects the values of Southern hospitality. From the beginning, this project was about storytelling, legacy, and offering guests a sense of connection to the place they are visiting.

Historical inspiration

Who are the seven women represented, and what role did each play in shaping Kentucky’s history or cultural identity?

Each of the seven cottages is inspired by a remarkable woman connected to Kentucky’s cultural, social, or historical fabric. The women represented include Carley Pearce of Taylor Mill, whose voice and songwriting have carried Kentucky stories onto the national stage; Martha Layne Collins, Kentucky’s first woman governor, whose leadership helped shape the Commonwealth’s economic growth and left a lasting impact on Northern Kentucky; Mary Todd Lincoln, whose life and influence extended far beyond her role as First Lady and remain deeply tied to Kentucky history; Rosemary Clooney, a Kentucky native whose talent and grace made her an international icon; Heather French Henry, Miss America 2000, whose advocacy and service work continue to reflect Kentucky values; and Wynonna Judd, whose music and storytelling are woven into the cultural identity of the Bluegrass; Loretta Lynn, gave a powerful voice to Appalachian coal country, sharing Kentucky’s stories, struggles, and strength with the world through her music.

Together, these women represent strength, creativity, leadership, resilience, and service. While their paths are very different, each played a role in shaping how Kentucky is seen, both within the state and far beyond it. The cottages are meant to spark curiosity and appreciation for these stories, whether guests arrive already familiar with them or discover their significance during their stay.

Design and storytelling

How does the design of each cottage reflect the life, values, or legacy of the woman it represents?

The design of each cottage was influenced in a subtle way by the woman it represents, focusing more on shared values than literal references. Rather than recreating specific moments or symbols, the cottages reflect qualities like strength, warmth, creativity, and simplicity through their materials, colors, and overall feel. The result is a set of spaces that feel personal and welcoming.

Connection to place

Why was The Downs of Nicholson the right setting for this project, and how does the surrounding landscape contribute to the guest experience?

The Downs of Nicholson was a natural fit for The Seven Sisters Cottages because it reflects the pace and character of Kentucky. The open setting and surrounding landscape create a sense of space and calm that guests feel as soon as they arrive. It’s a place that encourages people to slow down, whether they are here for a celebration or a few quiet days away.

Being part of a walkable property allows the cottages to feel both private and connected. Guests can easily move between their cottage and nearby gathering spaces without needing to leave the property, while still having a peaceful place to return to at the end of the day.

Southern grace and hospitality

In what ways do the cottages embody traditional Southern hospitality while still meeting the expectations of modern travelers?

Southern hospitality is about comfort and making people feel at home. The cottages reflect that in a straightforward way, with warm, welcoming spaces designed for real use. Each of the six completed one-bedroom cottages includes a comfortable king-size bed, a walk-in shower, and a small sitting area with a kitchenette, making it easy for guests to settle in and relax.

Front porch rocking chairs offer a simple place to slow down with a glass of bourbon or sweet tea. We are also excited to open the Seventh Sister soon, a larger cottage designed for families and groups, with shared spaces and room for everyone to stay together. It carries the same sense of ease and hospitality, just on a larger scale.

Preserving bluegrass heritage

How does this project help preserve or interpret Kentucky’s heritage for both visitors and the local community?

The Seven Sisters Cottages reflect Kentucky’s heritage through their setting, pace, and the women they honor. By grounding the project in real people, local craftsmanship, and a landscape that feels familiar to the region, the cottages offer visitors and the local community a place that feels true to Kentucky.

Guest experience

What do you hope guests feel or take away after staying in one of the cottages?

We hope guests leave feeling comfortable, relaxed, and well cared for. Whether they are here for a wedding, a family gathering, or a short visit, the cottages are meant to be an easy place to land, somewhere that feels calm and familiar.

More than anything, we want guests to leave with good memories and a sense that staying here made their time in Kentucky a little more enjoyable.

Attention to detail

From furnishings to amenities, what elements were most important in creating a sense of warmth, comfort, and authenticity?

The focus was on comfort and ease rather than decoration. Furnishings were chosen to feel durable and inviting, with comfortable beds, good lighting, and simple layouts that make the space easy to use. Practical amenities were prioritized so guests can settle in quickly and feel at home.

Community and collaboration

Were local artisans, historians, or businesses involved in bringing the cottages to life, and if so, how?

Community collaboration has shaped The Seven Sisters from the start. The cottages are part of the larger Downs of Nicholson development, built by Parker Ent. Inc., a Kentucky-based, family-owned construction company with more than 40 years of experience. Their background in equestrian and agricultural structures helped create a development that feels authentically Kentucky.

The cottages were brought to life under the direction of general contractor Jennifer Stanley, whose hands-on approach ensured each space stayed true to the original vision. Local craftsmanship is also seen in details like the cupolas throughout The Downs, created and installed by Fields Welding in Walton. Together, these partnerships reflect a commitment to local builders who understand the region’s history and character.

Tourism and economic impact

What role do The 7 Sisters Cottages play in promoting tourism and supporting the local economy?

The Seven Sisters Cottages help position Northern Kentucky as a place where visitors choose to stay and spend time, rather than simply pass through. By offering on-site lodging connected to events at the Grande Nicholson Event Center, the cottages encourage longer visits and a more relaxed experience for guests.

As part of The Downs of Nicholson, they support weddings, gatherings, and community events throughout the year. This steady flow of guests supports the local hospitality economy and helps bring people into the area for meaningful reasons, from celebrations to family milestones.

Audience and accessibility

Who do you envision as the typical guest, and how do the cottages appeal to a wide range of visitors—from weekend travelers to history enthusiasts?

The cottages are designed to welcome a variety of guests, with a focus on wedding parties at the Grande Nicholson Event Center, offering steps-from-the-celebration convenience for couples, families, and friends. They also appeal to travelers interested in Kentucky history, bourbon, and regional cuisine. With The Downs of Nicholson’s walkable layout, guests can easily move between cottages, event spaces, and the on-site brewery for a relaxed, connected experience. The location is ideal for families attending local milestones like graduations, making the cottages a comfortable home base for celebrations and community gatherings.

Looking ahead

What are your hopes for the future of The 7 Sisters Cottages and their place within Kentucky’s evolving hospitality landscape?

Looking ahead, the hope is that The Seven Sisters Cottages become a place people return to for life’s moments, both big and small. As The Downs of Nicholson continues to grow, the cottages are meant to remain a comfortable, reliable place to stay for weddings, family gatherings, and visits back to the area.

As part of the growing Downs of Nicholson development, the Seven Sisters Cottages offer more than overnight accommodations. They reflect an intentional blend of Kentucky heritage, modern comfort, and Southern hospitality, all grounded in stories that connect guests to the region and its people. For the City of Independence, they represent a thoughtful investment in tourism, local craftsmanship, and placemaking. The Seven Sisters Cottages add something distinctive to the local landscape, spaces that are both functional and meaningful, and that invite guests to feel at home while learning a little more about Kentucky along the way.

Guests can learn more about The Seven Sisters Cottages and book their stay by visiting grandenicholson.com/cottages. Questions and inquiries can also be sent to grandenicholson@oneholland.com, and guests may book directly through Airbnb\