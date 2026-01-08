Fourth Street bridge between Covington, Newport to close January 12; detour to use Girl Scout Bridge

The contractor for the KY 8 — Fourth Street — Licking River Bridge Replacement Project will close the bridge to all traffic on Monday, Jan. 12, at 9 a.m. Digital message board signs will be located on both sides of the bridge to warn motorists of the upcoming closure.

Following the closure, the intersection of Fourth and Garrard Streets will become an all stop location. Motorists should expect flashing red lights with stop signs at this intersection.

Demolishing the existing bridge is a multi-step process that will take place over the next few months. The existing bridge is expected to be removed by April 2026.

Once the closure is in place, motorists will use a signed detour utilizing the Girl Scout Bridge — KY 1120/MLK Jr. Blvd/11th Street in Newport — between Covington and Newport. Engineers will continue to monitor and evaluate the KY 1120 corridor following the closure to make signal timing adjustments and other traffic enhancements to improve traffic flow.

Pedestrians and bicyclists will be able to utilize a free shuttle service provided by the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK). The shuttle service will begin on Monday, Jan. 12, at 7 a.m.

More information regarding the shuttle service can be found on the project website.

City of Covington