Justin Law loves selling cars — gets ‘Baller of the Year’ award from Jake Sweeney Kia

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune staff writer

He’s the Baller of the Year – again – and he doesn’t even play basketball. Maybe because he doesn’t have the time.

Austin Law is always working – and selling. Selling cars.

The 33-year-old Law is the Jake Sweeney Kia Baller of the Year – an award given each year to the top salesperson. He certainly is.

“The award,” Jesse Parks, the Jake Sweeney Kia Sales Manager told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “was created and introduced by a former employee who handled the Jake Sweeney basketball team.”

For Law, he’s won the coveted trophy before – in 2023 to be exact. He sold 225 cars this past year for the Florence-based Kia dealership.

Was it luck? Or salesmanship?

“I’ve been selling cars since I was 14,” he told the Tribune. “My dad owned a used-car lot; we sold re-built vehicles and cash cars with not much financing.”

That lot, says Law, shut-down during COVID and then, “I actually ran dad’s dealership since I was 18.”

The Kia connection, he says was a bit of luck – and fate.

“Cody Herald, the Kia General Manager was in my Simon Kenton High School graduating class.

“I saw him and his Kia connection on Facebook, and reached out to him. I just wanted to know what I need to do to get in a dealership.”

Herald told him to show up the next day.

And he hasn’t stayed away since. In fact, he bought a house right across the street from the dealership.

“I take a golf cart to work in the summer,” he said.

So, Austin what exactly makes good car salesperson?

“The amount of time spent with a customer; then you can learn how to read them, speak to them and know what they really want,” he said. “Consistency, showing up every day brings success. I work about 55-plus hours-a-week.”

Shannon Lowe, a three-time Jake Sweeney Baller winner – he won in ’20, ’21 and ’24 — was edged out by 20 vehicles this year. He sold 205.

“We have a healthy competition,” Law said. “I didn’t take a vacation this past year, that pushed me to the top.”

The champ says the rookie salespeople often come to him for advice.

“I tell them be on top of things; and customers want good service as well as urgency.

“Do your job the right way, and you’ll always have customers.”

And customers they certainly have.

Jake Sweeney Kia sold 1,679 new vehicles in 2025 – that number topped Jake Sweeney Chevrolet by 136 cars. Chevrolet did top Kia in the used car category last year – 2,143 to 1,108.

“We’re very fortunate,” says Parks, who has worked at Jake Sweeney Kia for 24 years. “Over the past five years we have had re-occurring great sales people. That is the strength of our team. They are efficient and dedicated to their work, and excel daily.”

Austin Law is proof.

“I love it. It’s the only thing I know. I don’t think I can do anything else.”