Andy Beshear unveils 2026 Official Kentucky Visitor’s Guide — sign up for your free copy

Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled the 2026 Official Kentucky Visitor’s Guide (click to order your free copy). The publication is the official visitor’s guide for travel across our New Kentucky Home and serves as the state’s primary tourism advertising and promotional piece.

“Kentucky’s $14.3 billion tourism industry is thriving, celebrating three consecutive record-breaking years. Team Kentucky is excited to launch our 2026 Visitor’s Guide, which has everything travelers need to explore our New Kentucky Home,” said Gov. Beshear. “From outdoor adventures to the arts, from famous horse tracks to our unique culinary scene, Kentucky has something for everyone. We look forward to another great year for Kentucky tourism.”

The front cover of the guide, which features a young girl and a horse, reflects Kentucky Tourism’s “Find What Moves You” campaign, anchoring the real experiences and meaningful moments that stay with travelers and forge lasting bonds to the people, places and traditions of the Commonwealth. Inside, readers will find traveler-focused feature sections that highlight the breadth of Kentucky experiences, from outdoor adventure and culinary heritage to arts, culture and small-town charm. Also included is an expanded Festivals & Events section, which delivers deeper detail for events throughout the year.

“The 2026 Official Kentucky Visitor’s Guide is an excellent resource for all travelers, whether visiting on a road trip, attending a specific event, or planning an extended adventure,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Lindy Casebier. “As we follow three consecutive record-breaking years for our $14.3 billion tourism industry, there is no better time to plan a trip to experience all of the exciting things you can only find in Kentucky.”

In the guide, each region of the state has its own section, which includes new regional road trip itineraries, as well as “Four Musts” callouts that showcase hidden gems, directing visitors to new places that shouldn’t be missed. Additionally, a dedicated two-page America250 feature spotlights how Kentucky is honoring America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, celebrating history, heritage and the commonwealth’s role in the nation’s story.

“In Kentucky, there’s something to inspire every traveler, and the 2026 Visitor’s Guide is designed to help visitors find what moves you,” said Kentucky Department of Tourism Commissioner Mike Mangeot. “As we head into this historic year, we hope everyone will take some time to visit, explore our beautiful state, delve into our history and create lasting memories.”

At the back of the guide, a fold-out map features key economic and workforce development numbers, alongside some of the newest tourism trails, showcasing Kentucky as a great place to live, work and play as part of the New Kentucky Home initiative.

Department of Tourism