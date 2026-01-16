Brenna Keller joins NKyTribune team as associate editor, brings knowledge of community, public health

Brenna Keller, a life-long Northern Kentuckian and a resident of Ludlow, brings her extensive knowledge and caring of the community and her expertise in public health, to the NKyTribune as associate editor.

Keller grew up in Fort Mitchell, graduated from Centre College magnum cum laude with a B.A. in anthropolgy/sociology and from Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health with a master’s degree.

“We welcome Brenna Keller to the NKyTribune team,” said Judy Clabes, editor/publisher. “She brings invaluable expertise to our nonprofit, public service news organization and will be a strong advocate for our readers. She embraces our public service mission and will help us advance it in major ways. We can’t wait to share the energy and excitement she brings to our enterprise.”

Keller most recently worked for the CDC as associate service fellow in social science and health communication, based in Cincinnati, and previously interned with the Northern Kentucky Health Department.

She received numerous awards for her work at the CDC in occupational safety and health and in emergency response, as well as communications work.

In addition, she is proficient in Spanish.

“We see so many ways in which Brenna can help broaden the scope and reach of the NKyTribune,” said Clabes.

At the outset, in addition to general editing, Keller will oversee health coverage, and focus on community outreach and service.

“As we said previously, the NKyTribune’s plan for 2026 is ambitious and far-reaching. Brenna Keller is the next step — and a big one — toward an exciting future,” said Clabes.

(Editor’s note: Readers may reach Brenna Keller at brenna@nkytrib.com)