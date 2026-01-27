Bonfiglioli USA earns Top Employer 2026 certification for positive workplace culture

Hebron-based Bonfiglioli USA has been recognized as a Top Employer 2026 certification by Top Employers Institute, reaffirming the company’s commitment to excellence in people practices and workplace culture across the Group.

In Italy, the company achieved the certification for the third consecutive year, placing Bonfiglioli among the top quartile of certified employers nationwide.

The certification is the first for Bonfiglioli USA, marking a milestone for the organization in North America. The recognition reflects the collective efforts of local teams to build a people-focused, high-performing workplace aligned with Bonfiglioli’s values and day-to-day ways of working.

The certification is awarded by the Top Employers Institute, which evaluates organizations through an independent assessment of people strategy, work environment, talent development, learning, and wellbeing. The recognition confirms Bonfiglioli’s focus on getting the basics right, consistently supporting employees, strengthening leadership, and fostering a culture rooted in respect, accountability, and teamwork.

Alongside Italy and the United States, Bonfiglioli operations in Slovakia and India, as well as Selcom Italia, were also recognized as Top Employers in 2026, achieving scores between 86% and 91%. This milestone highlights the Group’s ability to align on core HR principles while allowing for local implementation based on regional context, needs, and organizational maturity

Bonfiglioli’s positive evaluation reflects globally aligned people pillars that are implemented locally across regions. These include talent attraction and onboarding, learning and development, wellbeing and health, and diversity and inclusion, all tailored to local regulations and organizational realities. Together, these efforts support a consistent employee experience while respecting regional differences.

To mark the recognition, Bonfiglioli USA is celebrating the achievement with its employees, recognizing the teams whose daily commitment and collaboration contributed to earning the Top Employer certification.

In 2025, the program involved approximately 2,500 companies across 131 countries, contributing to the improvement of working conditions for over 14 million people worldwide.

Bonfiglioli USA, Inc.