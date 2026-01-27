Boone County Public Library receives $9,000 Technology Grant from KDLA

Boone County Public Library (BCPL) has been awarded a $9,000 Website and Technology Grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA) to support a critical upgrade to the Library’s internal communication system.

The grant will fund new equipment that will allow BCPL to transition from an outdated phone system to a modern, cloud-based communication platform. The upgrade will improve call quality, reliability and internal coordination across the Library’s six locations, benefiting both staff and the patrons they serve.

BCPL’s existing phone system is more than two decades old and is no longer supported by its vendor, creating ongoing challenges for staff productivity and customer service. The new system will streamline daily operations and strengthen communication throughout the organization.

“Our current system has reached the end of its lifecycle,” said Michael Savarino, Information Technology Director at Boone County Public Library. “This upgrade will provide a more reliable, flexible and scalable communication solution that better supports staff and improves the experience for our patrons.”

Boone County Public Library serves more than 135,000 residents through programs, services and resources that promote lifelong learning, access to information, and community connection.

This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives.

