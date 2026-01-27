2025 was banner year for Donate Life Kentucky Trust as 75K join registry

By Tom Latek

Donate Life Kentucky Trust marked 2025 as one of the strongest years in its history with more than 75,000 Kentuckians joining the state’s organ, eye and tissue donor registry, and more than $1.7 million raised to support the lifesaving mission.

More than 1,000 Kentuckians need a life-saving transplant. Each new name on the Donor Registry increases their chance for survival, and each dollar raised by the organization helps provide necessary access to care, making basic living and travel expenses possible for transplant patients and donor families.

“Each dollar donated and each selfless decision to join the Donor Registry symbolizes renewed hope for those waiting,” said Shelley Snyder, Executive Director of Donate Life Kentucky Trust. “When Kentuckians choose to register as a donor, or financially contribute to our nonprofit, they’re nurturing families and helping them navigate the full transplant journey.”



Transplant assistance essentials such as gas and grocery cards, rent and utility assistance, and medication and co-pay support. Additionally, Donate Life Kentucky Trust helped donor families with funeral and memorial needs through their Donor Family Support Program.

Donate Life Kentucky Trust also provided more than $20,000 in scholarships for Kentucky students who wanted to creatively express their donation and inspire others to register as donors.



In total, thanks to the generosity of Kentuckians, the organization raised $1,723,045 to support the mission of addressing the unmet needs of the donation and transplant community.

In 2026, the organization says they hope to provide 24/7 access to accurate and factual information regarding organ donation. The effort will provide those seeking more information about the donation process instant access to information on their website and through text messaging.

Donate Life Kentucky Trust will continue expanding education on organ donation, deepening community partnerships, honoring donors, and helping families across the Commonwealth by strengthening support.

For more information on the program, you can call 1-866-945-5433, email info@donatelifeky.org, or visit www.donatelifeky.org.