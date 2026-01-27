Help St. Vincent De Paul Northern Kentucky tackle hunger during 3rd Annual Souper Bowl

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky (SVdP NKY) is gearing up for the Big Game with another fun football tradition: the 3rd Annual Souper Bowl. The community team-up helps restock SVdP NKY’s network of 29 food pantries, including Choice food pantries in Cold Spring and Erlanger.

From today through Sunday, February 8, supporters are invited to drop off cans of soup at SVdP NKY Thrift Store locations in Cold Spring, Erlanger, Falmouth, and Florence. Financial gifts are also accepted online at bit.ly/SVDPSouperBowl25. Local organizations, including businesses, schools, and church groups, are encouraged to contribute by hosting community food drives.

Soup is a helpful and reliable staple for many that we serve. With a long shelf life and minimal preparation time, it allows families to create quick, nutritious meals for children and adults alike when resources are limited. These donations ensure that neighbors can put warm, comforting meals on the table when they need it most.

Join the winning team by donating to the 3rd Annual Souper Bowl.

To learn more about SVdP NKY’s food assistance programs or to organize a food drive, please visit svdpnky.org/food-hygiene.

