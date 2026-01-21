Boone County resident Angela Okuda appointed to Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence board

The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence announced the appointment of Boone County resident Angela Okuda to its statewide membership.

She joins a coalition of Kentucky parents, community members and business leaders committed to accelerating progress for Kentucky students and strengthening the Commonwealth’s education system from early childhood through postsecondary.

“We are thrilled to welcome Angela to the Prichard Committee,” said Brigitte Blom, president and CEO of the Prichard Committee. “Her commitment to student success, family engagement and community partnerships and deep understanding of Kentucky’s needs will strengthen our collective ability to advance high-quality education across the Commonwealth. The Prichard Committee is built on the belief that when Kentuckians work together, our students can achieve at the highest levels, and she bring exactly the kind of leadership that moves our mission forward.”

Prichard Committee Members contribute insight and expertise to ongoing statewide efforts to improve outcomes and opportunities for every Kentucky learner.

The Prichard Committee’s membership reflects a diverse cross-section of stakeholders united in a shared belief: that education is the key to a thriving Commonwealth. Members work collaboratively to advance high-impact policy solutions, support local engagement, and champion a bright future for Kentucky’s learners.

