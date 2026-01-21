Mike Tussey: After National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day — is Chapter 2

Let’s take a close-up of why January 9 received national attention. However, this time from the perspective of a retired officer who served 26 years.

Every day, law enforcement officers across our country don their uniform, not knowing what challenges lie ahead on their tour of duty.

Once they begin their tour they respond to emergencies, protect the vulnerable and serve with courage in certain situations in which most have absolutely no idea as to what they contend with anytime, anywhere.

This one day of 365 honors the nearly one million officers that serve within the villages, towns and cities of our great country.

It’s a chance for the nation’s public to acknowledge the bravery, difficult decisions and commitment that Police Officers deal with every time they take to the bricks.

You can be assured that behind that shield is a person who without any reservations – made that choice to protect and serve.

Usually, on January 9 across America citizens show their appreciation towards their Officers with a myriad of gestures such as these:

• Wearing blue of any type of apparel.

• Display a blue light on their porch

• Sending cards and letters to their department

• Writing a Letter to the Editor of their newspaper

• Just say “thanks” to an officer in person and smile- kind words go a long way.

Sadly, it’s very disturbing to see on television almost daily, the hatred, attacks and total disrespect for officers who are in the field performing their duty.

Nearly 50 years ago, Paul Harvey wrote a speech entitled “POLICEMAN.” Later, the speech became one of America’s most famous compositions that resonates even today.

Please take the time, and read the following as its content gives reason why January 9 became “National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day:

“A Policeman is a composite of what all men are, the mingling of a saint and sinner, dusty and deity.

Buried under the frost is the fact: Less than one – half of one percent of policemen misfit their uniform. That’s a better average that you’d find among clergy.

What is a policeman made of? He, of all men, is once the most needed and the most unwanted. He’s a strangely nameless creature who is “sir” to his face and “fuzz” to his back.

He must be such a diplomat that he can settle differences between individuals so that each will think he won. But, if a policeman is neat, he’s conceited; if he is careless, he’s a bum. If he is pleasant, he’s flirting; if not, he’s a grouch.

He must make an instant decision which would require months for a lawyer to make.

But, if he hurries, he’s careless; if he’s deliberate, he’s lazy. He must be first to an accident and infallible with his diagnosis. He must be able to start breathing, stop bleeding, tie splints and, above all, be sure the victim goes home without a limp, or expect to be sued.

The Police Officer must know every gun, draw on the run, and hit where it doesn’t hurt. He must be able to whip two men twice his size and half his age without damaging his uniform and without being “brutal.”

If you hit him, he’s a coward. If he hits you, he’s a bully.

A policeman must know everything – and not tell. He must know where all the sin is and not partake. A policeman must, from a single strand of hair, be able to describe the crime, the weapon, and the criminal – and tell you where the criminal is hiding.

If he catches the criminal, he’s lucky; if he doesn’t, he’s a dunce. If he gets promoted, he has political pull; if he doesn’t, he’s a dullard.

The policeman must chase a bum lead to a dead – end, stake out ten nights to tag one witness who saw it happen, but refused to remember.

The policeman must be a minister, a social worker, a diplomat, a tough guy and a gentleman.

And or course, he’d have to be a genius – for he will have to feed a family or a policeman’s salary.”

So, there it is – the truth that every officer who ever pulled a shift, wrestled a drunk, spent time in the emergency room with on duty injuries, or worked a fatality, knows that with the dawn of a new day, comes another tour of duty and the unknown.

Over my 26 years of service and the million who lived it as well, we all have experienced the litany and demands of our profession.

Simply put, another fact that defines what Police Officers do: They are ordinary human beings doing an extraordinarily difficult thankless job. One that the vast majority of human beings would not and could not do.

From my six years as a K9 Officer, to working a homicide, I stand proud with the “Brothers” and “Sisters” who have earned my salute.

You never forget your first day in the field as a “Rookie.” As the weeks passed by, I saw things that I had no idea existed or even the suspicious people as well.

My police officer salary of 1970 was so miniscule it was embarrassing and extremely tough to make ends meet; so much so, we all had to find supplemental income.

Law enforcement agencies nationally and locally, are recruiting new officers every day. Contact your local department for pertinent information.

Opportunity is knocking.



Today is the second call here in January for a salute and appreciation of our Law Enforcement Officers.

From a “Brother” – Be Careful Out There.

Thanks for your service – Well Done.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.