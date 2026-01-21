Operation River Raid nets more than 700 criminal charges for illegal harvest of catfish

After a 10-month multi-agency investigation, game wardens with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources have identified 25 individuals to be charged with a range of violations in connection with the illegal commercial harvest and sale of catfish from public waters, as well as the unlawful operation of pay lakes across Kentucky.

Dubbed Operation River Raid, the extensive enforcement effort spans from Paducah to Ashland and represents one of the most significant cases of illegal wildlife harvesting and distribution in recent state history.

“This case reflects our commitment to safeguarding Kentucky’s natural resources,” said Col. Jeremy McQueary, director of the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement Division. “Illegal commercialization of wildlife — especially through the exploitation of native fish populations — undermines conservation efforts and lawful recreation. We will not tolerate it.”

The investigation is anticipated to result in more than 700 criminal charges across six counties: Livingston, Marshall, Boyd, Bath, Lawrence and Powell. Wardens plan to present more than 100 felony counts to local grand juries, seeking indictments. Charges remain pending as investigators continue reviewing evidence and case materials. Authorities allege that the defendants failed to report the harvest of a total of more than 300,000 pounds of catfish, a clear violation of Kentucky law.

“A critical piece of information to properly manage any fishery is accurate harvest rates,” said Dave Dreves, director of the Fisheries Division. “That is why commercial fishers are required to report their harvest each month. This egregious underreporting undermines our ability to properly monitor catfish populations, especially trophy catfish.”

Officials believe the illegal activity involved harvesting catfish from public waterways and transporting them for sale to unregulated or illegally operated pay lakes. This practice not only violates state law but also harms fish populations and lawful businesses, and it threatens the long-term sustainability of Kentucky’s natural resources.

The success of Operation River Raid is the result of coordinated efforts by multiple agencies, including Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Game Wardens and Fisheries Division employees from across the state, as well as district and circuit courts from numerous counties. Investigators utilized surveillance, intelligence sharing and field inspections across multiple counties to disrupt these illegal activities.

Due to the active nature of the case, specific names and details are being withheld until court proceedings are underway. Updates will be provided as they become available.

“This case sends a strong message,” added Maj. David Marques, assistant director for the Law Enforcement Division. “If you profit from poaching or operate outside the law, we will find you and you will be held accountable.”

The public is encouraged to report suspected poaching activity to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife by calling 800-25-ALERT, texting “KFWLAW” and your message to tip411 (847411), or by contacting their local Kentucky Game Warden at the Find My County Contact webpage on the department’s website (fw.ky.gov).

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources