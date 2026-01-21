Kenton County awards $400,000 grant to TradesNKY to expand skilled trades education in local schools

The Kenton County Fiscal Court voted unanimously to award $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to TradesNKY, a Northern Kentucky based nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to skilled trades education and career pathways for students.

The funding will support one-time startup costs to implement a hands-on, trades-based career exploration and skills development curriculum at six Title I middle schools across Kenton County. The program is designed to address lost instructional time and reduced access to experiential learning opportunities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This investment allows us to meet students where they are and reintroduce hands-on learning that was disrupted during the pandemic,” said Lorraine O’Moore, Executive Director of TradesNKY.

The grant will fund classroom conversions, industry-standard equipment, and one year of consumable materials at participating schools, allowing students to explore careers in construction, manufacturing, and other high-demand skilled trades. The program is specifically tailored to serve students who were disproportionately impacted by disruptions to in-person learning.

The use of ARPA funds aligns with federal guidelines supporting initiatives that address lost instructional time for K–12 students and respond to the long-term economic impacts of the pandemic.

TradesNKY works in partnership with educators and industry leaders to provide career planning and hands-on learning opportunities that mirror traditional college preparation. The organization’s mission is to help students discover viable, rewarding career paths while building a strong regional workforce.

For more information about TradesNKY and its mission, visit tradesnky.org.

