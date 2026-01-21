Better Business Bureau Cincinnati opens Students of Integrity Scholarship for high school seniors

BBB Center for Ethics, the foundation arm of BBB Cincinnati, is now accepting applications for the 2026 Thomas J. Klinedinst, Jr. Memorial Students of Integrity (SOI) Scholarship.

Six high school seniors from BBB Cincinnati’s 22-county service area (Southern Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana) will each receive a $5,000 scholarship to help cover post-secondary education expenses.

Since 2003, the BBB Center for Ethics SOI Scholarship has supported students who possess a strong understanding of ethics. This year’s essay prompt explores ‘hustle culture’ and the ethical implications of taking shortcuts when students are under pressure. Unlike many scholarships, SOI does not consider grades or extracurriculars – the focus is on character and integrity. Scholarships may be applied to any accredited post-secondary institution, including vocational, associate, and bachelor’s programs.

“It is so important that our young people entering the workforce have a solid grounding in ethical decision making. It is important for them as human beings, and for the businesses they ultimately find themselves working for. This scholarship that recognizes students who value integrity, aligns with BBB’s mission to ensure a marketplace built on ethics,” said Jocile Erlich, President and CEO of BBB Cincinnati.

Applicants must be a current high school senior and at least 13 years old. Full contest rules and eligible counties available on BBB.org/cincinnati.

For more information on how to apply, visit bbb.org/local/0292/soi-scholarship. All essay submissions must be received by Wednesday, Feb. 18. Winners will be announced in April 2026.

Better Business Bureau Cincinnati